Join Indian Air Force: Indian Air Force Vacancies 2022: Air Force Apprentice Recruitment, 10th, 12th and ITI Candidates Can Apply

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited online registration for the Air Force Apprentice Training Written Test (A3TWT). This recruitment will be done for Air Force Apprentice Training (Technical Training) which will start from 1st April 2022 at Air Force Station Ozar (Nashik). Candidates who want to join the Indian Air Force as apprentices will have to sit for the exam which can be registered online till 19th February 2022.The Air Force Apprentice Training Written Exam (A3TWT) i.e. IAF Apprentice Exam will be conducted from 01 to 03 March 2022 and the results will be published on the official website on 17 March 2022. This is a golden opportunity for candidates who dream of enlisting in the Indian Air Force. Selected candidates will be paid an honorarium of Rs. 7700 per month. Below is a direct link to the notification for more details.

IAF Apprentice Vacancies 2022: Check Vacancies Here

Machinist – 04 posts

Sheet Metal – 07 posts

Welder Gas and Elections – 06 posts

Mechanic radio radar aircraft – 09 posts

Carpenter – 03 posts

Electrician aircraft – 24 posts

Painter General – 01 post

Fitter – 24 posts

Total vacancies – 80 posts

Who can apply?

Must have passed 10th and 12th (10 + 2) or equivalent examination with at least 50% marks from a recognized board. Apart from this, ITI certificate with 65% marks has also been invited. On the other hand, when it comes to age limit, on 01 April 2022, the age of candidates should be minimum 14 years and maximum age 21 years. Candidates in the reserved category will be exempted from the higher age limit as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Selection process

The selection list of eligible candidates for the post of Indian Air Force Apprentice will be based on the marks obtained in 10th or 12th or ITI and practical examination.

How to apply?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in till 19th February.

Indian Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Indian Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Online link here

