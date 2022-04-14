Join Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for JK Regimental Center Group C Posts, Can Apply 10th Pass

There is good news for candidates who dream of enlisting in the Indian Army (Indian Army Recruitment 2022). Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment Center, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) has published the notification of Group C Recruitment 2022. Many positions will be filled, including Stenographer, Draftsman Cook, Bootmaker, Tailor, Multitasking Staff (MTS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply only offline. The last date for submission of applications is 18 May 2022.Candidates who have passed 10th, 12th can apply for Indian Army Recruitment (Sena Bharati 2022). Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in written test and interview. Please read the information below carefully before applying. Below is a direct link to the Army Recruitment 2022 notification. You can see below how to apply.

Jammu and Kashmir Army Recruitment 2022: See Vacancy Details here

Stenographer – 01 posts

Draftsman – 01 post

Cook – 08 posts

Bootmaker – 03 posts

Taylor – 02 posts

MTS – 03 posts

Washerman – 02 posts

Barber – 03 posts

MTS (Mali) – 01 post

Total number of vacancies – 24 posts

Who can apply?

Must have passed 10th (Matric) or 12th (Intermediate) examination from a recognized board. Apart from this, the age of the candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum age 25 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details on educational qualifications and age.

Do you know how much salary you will get?

Stenographer Grade-II and Draftsman: Rs.25500 to Rs.81100 (Level-4)

Cook and Bootmaker: Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200 (Level-2)

Tailor, MTS (Cleaner), Washerman, Barber, MTS (Gardener): Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900 (Level-1)

How to apply?

Go to the official website of Indian Army indianarmy.nic.in and download the application. Fill out the form clearly in your handwriting. Filled with self-addressed envelope in English (size not less than 23 cm X 10 cm), affixed with proper seal. The application form along with the relevant documents and sealed, attested photocopies of all the relevant attested documents in support of the application, should be sent to ‘Selection Board GP’s Post Jack RIF Regimental Center Jabalpur Cantt Pin 482001’. Applications will be accepted by post. Note that the name of the post applied for must be written on the envelope.

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification

Army JK Rifles Regimental Center Recruitment 2022