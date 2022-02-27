Join Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for SSC Technical Officer Posts, Check Details – Indian Army Recruitment 2022: SSC Technical Officer Recruitment for Indian Army Graduates, See Salary
As per the notification of Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2022, online applications for the posts of Technical Officers will start from 08 March 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Army joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates will be given time till April 6, 2022 to submit application. Check out the educational qualifications, salary, selection process and important details below.
Who can apply?
Candidates who have completed an engineering degree from a recognized university or institute or are studying in the final year of an engineering degree course can also apply. However, they should be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with all the semester or year marks and show the Engineering Degree Certificate before the stipulated time. If we talk about age limit, then the age of eligible applicants should be minimum 20 years and maximum 27 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules.
Indian Military SSC Recruitment Pay Scale
Lieutenant – (Level-10) 56,100 – Rs. 1,77,500 (Level-10)
Captain – (Level-10B) Rs. 61,300-1,93,900
Main – (Level-11) Rs.69,400-2,07,200
Lieutenant Colonel – (Level-12A) Rs. 1,21,200-2,12,400
Colonel – (Level-13) Rs. 1,30,600-2,15,900
Brigadier – (Level-13A) Rs. 1,39,600-2,17,600
Major General – (Level-14) Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200
Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level-15 – Rs 1,82,200-2,24,100
Lieutenant General HAG + Scale Level-16 – Rs 2,05,400-2,24,400
VCOAS / Army Commander / Lieutenant General (NFSG) – (Level – 17) Rs. 2,25,000
COAS – (Level – 18) Rs. 2,50,000
Selection process
Eligible applicants for the post of Technical Officer will be selected on the basis of three stages. These include application shortlist, SSB interview (Stage-I, II) and medical test.
Notification of Indian Military Recruitment 2022
Differences between the Indian Navy and the Merchant Navy
#Join #Indian #Army #Recruitment #SSC #Technical #Officer #Posts #Check #Details #Indian #Army #Recruitment #SSC #Technical #Officer #Recruitment #Indian #Army #Graduates #Salary
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.