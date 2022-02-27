Join Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for SSC Technical Officer Posts, Check Details – Indian Army Recruitment 2022: SSC Technical Officer Recruitment for Indian Army Graduates, See Salary

This is good news for candidates awaiting Indian Army Recruitment 2022. The Indian Army will soon begin the recruitment process for the post of Short Service Commission Technical Officer. According to the notification, vacancies will be created for men under the 59th Course Short Service Commission (Technical) and for women under the 30th Course Short Service Commission (Technical). The Indian Army SSC course will start in October 2022.As per the notification of Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2022, online applications for the posts of Technical Officers will start from 08 March 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Army joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates will be given time till April 6, 2022 to submit application. Check out the educational qualifications, salary, selection process and important details below.Candidates who have completed an engineering degree from a recognized university or institute or are studying in the final year of an engineering degree course can also apply. However, they should be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with all the semester or year marks and show the Engineering Degree Certificate before the stipulated time. If we talk about age limit, then the age of eligible applicants should be minimum 20 years and maximum 27 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules.

Indian Military SSC Recruitment Pay Scale

Lieutenant – (Level-10) 56,100 – Rs. 1,77,500 (Level-10)

Captain – (Level-10B) Rs. 61,300-1,93,900

Main – (Level-11) Rs.69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel – (Level-12A) Rs. 1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel – (Level-13) Rs. 1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier – (Level-13A) Rs. 1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General – (Level-14) Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level-15 – Rs 1,82,200-2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG + Scale Level-16 – Rs 2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS / Army Commander / Lieutenant General (NFSG) – (Level – 17) Rs. 2,25,000

COAS – (Level – 18) Rs. 2,50,000

Selection process

Eligible applicants for the post of Technical Officer will be selected on the basis of three stages. These include application shortlist, SSB interview (Stage-I, II) and medical test.

Notification of Indian Military Recruitment 2022