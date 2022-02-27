Education

Join Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for SSC Technical Officer Posts, Check Details – Indian Army Recruitment 2022: SSC Technical Officer Recruitment for Indian Army Graduates, See Salary

3 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Join Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for SSC Technical Officer Posts, Check Details – Indian Army Recruitment 2022: SSC Technical Officer Recruitment for Indian Army Graduates, See Salary
Written by admin
Join Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for SSC Technical Officer Posts, Check Details – Indian Army Recruitment 2022: SSC Technical Officer Recruitment for Indian Army Graduates, See Salary

Join Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for SSC Technical Officer Posts, Check Details – Indian Army Recruitment 2022: SSC Technical Officer Recruitment for Indian Army Graduates, See Salary

This is good news for candidates awaiting Indian Army Recruitment 2022. The Indian Army will soon begin the recruitment process for the post of Short Service Commission Technical Officer. According to the notification, vacancies will be created for men under the 59th Course Short Service Commission (Technical) and for women under the 30th Course Short Service Commission (Technical). The Indian Army SSC course will start in October 2022.

As per the notification of Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2022, online applications for the posts of Technical Officers will start from 08 March 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Army joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates will be given time till April 6, 2022 to submit application. Check out the educational qualifications, salary, selection process and important details below.

Who can apply?
Candidates who have completed an engineering degree from a recognized university or institute or are studying in the final year of an engineering degree course can also apply. However, they should be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with all the semester or year marks and show the Engineering Degree Certificate before the stipulated time. If we talk about age limit, then the age of eligible applicants should be minimum 20 years and maximum 27 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules.
READ Also  CTET Result 2021 Latest Update, Official Result 2022, Check Expected and Last Year's Cut Off - CTET Result 2021: Will CTET Result Be Announced Today? See expected cut-off

Indian Military SSC Recruitment Pay Scale
Lieutenant – (Level-10) 56,100 – Rs. 1,77,500 (Level-10)
Captain – (Level-10B) Rs. 61,300-1,93,900
Main – (Level-11) Rs.69,400-2,07,200
Lieutenant Colonel – (Level-12A) Rs. 1,21,200-2,12,400
Colonel – (Level-13) Rs. 1,30,600-2,15,900
Brigadier – (Level-13A) Rs. 1,39,600-2,17,600
Major General – (Level-14) Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200
Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level-15 – Rs 1,82,200-2,24,100
Lieutenant General HAG + Scale Level-16 – Rs 2,05,400-2,24,400
VCOAS / Army Commander / Lieutenant General (NFSG) – (Level – 17) Rs. 2,25,000
COAS – (Level – 18) Rs. 2,50,000

Selection process
Eligible applicants for the post of Technical Officer will be selected on the basis of three stages. These include application shortlist, SSB interview (Stage-I, II) and medical test.

Notification of Indian Military Recruitment 2022

Differences between the Indian Navy and the Merchant Navy

#Join #Indian #Army #Recruitment #SSC #Technical #Officer #Posts #Check #Details #Indian #Army #Recruitment #SSC #Technical #Officer #Recruitment #Indian #Army #Graduates #Salary

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  rrbcdg.gov.in: RRB NTPC Result 2021: CBT-1 Result will be released in January 2022, here are RRB Regional Websites - rrb ntpc Result 2021 Date rrbcdg.gov.in, rrb List of Regional Websites

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment