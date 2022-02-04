Join Indian Coast Guard 2022: Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Assistant Commandant Recruitment in Indian Coast Guard, see details – indian coast guard ac recruitment 2022 notification on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

The Indian Coast Guard has issued notification for recruitment of Assistant Commandant (Group A Gazetted Officer) posts in 2022. As per Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 01/2023 Batch Recruitment 2022 notification, the recruitment drive includes General Duty (GD), General Duty (Pilot / Navigator), General Duty (Female / SSA), Technical (Engineering and Electrical and Electronics). ) This recruitment will be done for the posts of Commercial Pilot License (CPL-SSA) and Law Entry.Online application for Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022 will start from 16th February 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications till 5 pm on 26th February, 2022. To apply online, candidates need to visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The important information of recruitment and direct link of notification can be seen below.

Find out who can apply?

General Duty GD / Pilot / Navigator / Female SSA – Bachelor’s degree with at least 60% marks in all semesters or years from a recognized university or institution. Must have Mathematics and Physics as one of the subjects of 12th (10 + 2 level) examination or equivalent.

Commercial Pilot CPL SSA – Candidate should have passed 12th or equivalent examination in Physics and Mathematics subjects and should have got at least 55% marks in each subject. Candidates who have completed the diploma can also apply but must have a total of 55% marks in the diploma including Physics and Mathematics in the syllabus. The current commercial pilot license issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation must be valid or valid upon submission of the application.

Technical Mechanical – Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace Engineering degree from a recognized university with at least 60% marks.

Technical Electrical or Electronics – Candidates must have a degree in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics with at least 60% marks.

Admission to Law – Degree in Law from a recognized university or institution.

Indian Coast Guard SC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates born after 01 July 1998 and before 30 June 2002, as per the notification of Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022. They can apply online for this recruitment within the stipulated time. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

