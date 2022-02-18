Join Indian Coast Guard 2022: Indian Coast Guard Recruitment for Assistant Commandant, Graduates Apply – Join Indian Coast Guard 2022 for Assistant Commandant Posts, Check Government Job Details

Education

There is good news for candidates who dream of serving the country by enlisting in the Indian Army. The Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications for the post of Group A Assistant Commandant. As per Indian Coast Guard Job Notification 01/2023 Batch Recruitment 2022, interested and eligible candidates can apply till 5 pm on 26th February 2022.

A total of 65 vacancies have been filled in the recruitment drive for the posts of General Duty (GD), General Duty (Pilot / Navigator), General Duty (Women / SSA), Technical (Engineering and Electrical and Electronics), Commercial Pilot License (CPL-SSA) and Law Entry. Vacancies will be filled. This includes 50 vacancies for General Duty or CPL and 15 vacancies for Technical. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Educational Qualification
General Duty (GD) – Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or institution with at least 60% marks in all semesters or years. Must have Mathematics and Physics as one of the subjects of 12th (10 + 2 level) examination or equivalent.
Commercial Pilot (CPL SSA) – Candidate should have passed 12th or equivalent examination in Physics and Mathematics subjects and should have scored at least 55% marks in each subject. Candidates who have completed the diploma can also apply but must have a total of 55% marks in the diploma including Physics and Mathematics in the syllabus. The current commercial pilot license issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation must be valid or valid upon submission of the application.
Technical – Engineering degree in a related trade with at least 60% marks.
Admission to Law – Degree in Law from a recognized university or institution.

Age range
Candidates born after 01 July 1998 and before 30 June 2002 as per notification of Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022. They can apply online for this recruitment within the stipulated time. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Selection process
Eligible applicants for the post of Assistant Commandant will be selected on the basis of performance of candidates in various stages (I – V) and passing marks of Stage I, II, III, IV and V and All India Merit for recruitment in ICG. Click here to know more about government recruitment

