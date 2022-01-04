Join Indian Coast Guard: Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: 300+ vacancies for 10th, 12th passers in these positions, find out the salary – Join Indian Coast Guard Registration for 322 sailors, mechanical posts starts, check details

Highlights Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Application Launched.

More than 300 seats for sailors and mechanics.

Apply for 10th, 12th pass online.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: The Indian Coast Guard has started online applications for the 2022 Recruitment of Sailors and Mechanical Posts from today (04 January 2022). Great opportunity to apply for 10th, 12th pass candidates preparing for government jobs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting Joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, the official website of Join Indian Coast Guard.



A total of 322 posts of Sailors and Mechanics will be filled through this recruitment drive (Join Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022). Eligible candidates can read the following information carefully and apply in the prescribed format till 14th January 2022. Recruitment notification link is given below.

Here are the important dates

Start of online application – 04 January 2022

Last date for submission of application – 14th January 2022

Phase – 1 Exam – March 2022 (Temporary)

Indian Coast Guard Vacancy 2022 Details: Check vacancy details here

Sailor (General Duty): 260 posts

Sailor (Domestic Branch): 35 posts

Mechanic (Mechanical): 13 posts

Mechanic (Electrical): 9 posts

Mechanics (Electronics): 5 posts

Total number of vacancies – 322 posts

Who can apply?

Navik (GD): Passed 12th (10 + 2) with Mathematics and Physics from Board of Education recognized by Board of School Education (COBSE). Age limit: Born between 01 August 2000 to 31 July 2004.

Sailor (DB): Candidate should have passed 10th standard from Board of Education recognized by Board of School Education (COBSE). Age limit: Born between 01 August 2000 to 31 July 2004.

Mechanical: Candidate should have 10th pass and Diploma in Electrical / Mechanical / Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio / Power) Engineering. Age Limit: Candidates born between 01 August 2000 to 31 July 2004 can apply.

Application fee

All candidates except SC, ST category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.250 / -. Pay the fee online.

What is the pay scale?

Sailor (GD) and Sailor (DB) – Basic Salary under Salary Level-3 Rs.21700

Mechanical – Under pay scale-5, basic salary of Rs.29200, in addition to Rs.6200 and applicable allowances, will be available.

