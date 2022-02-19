Join Indian Navy 2022: Tradesman of Indian Navy more than 1500 posts, 10th pass salary Rs. 63200 – 1531 Group C Tradesmen posts in Indian Navy in 2022, salary up to Rs.

Education

This is a great opportunity to join the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy is conducting a recruitment drive to fill more than 1500 vacancies for the post of Tradesman (Skilled). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in due course on the official website of Indian Navy joinindiannavy.gov.in. You can click here for more information.

As per the notification of Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022, a total of 1531 vacancies will be filled for the posts of Tradesmen through this recruitment drive. This includes 697 seats for general category, 141 seats for EWS, 385 seats for OBC, 215 seats for SC and 93 seats for ST candidates. Online applications will start from 22nd February 2022. The last date to submit application (provisional) is March 20, 2022. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Who can apply?
Must have passed 10th from recognized board and have knowledge of English. In addition, must have completed apprenticeship training in the relevant trade or have worked as a mechanic or any equivalent position with two years of regular service in the appropriate technical branch of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Age range
According to the age limit for Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022, the age of the candidates should be between 18 to 25 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules.

Salary
Candidates will get a salary of Rs. 19,900 to Rs. For more information about Indian Navy Tradesmen Recruitment 2022 visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The Indian Coast Guard has also recruited an Assistant Commandant, click here for full details.

Notification of Indian Naval Recruitment 2022
Indian-Navy-Tradesman Recruitment-2022

