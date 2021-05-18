Join The Daily to Celebrate Graduation

Hundreds of thousands of scholars have logged hours in digital lecture rooms, navigated ever-changing work and college schedules, and seen friendships, dances, video games and beloved traditions disrupted.

As the varsity 12 months comes to a detailed, we honor their perseverance, with a particular dwell commencement occasion, hosted by “The Daily.”

We’re thrilled to be welcoming college students and lecturers from Odessa Excessive College — the topic of our four-part audio documentary collection — to focus on their experiences and share what’s occurred because the collection aired. We’ll additionally hear from Annie Brown, a producer from “The Daily,” about how the story got here collectively.

Then we’ll get loud, with a efficiency by Odessa’s award-winning marching band, and a star graduation speech.