Join the Indian Air Force: Join the Indian Air Force: See also Government Jobs for 10th pass IF IAF Recruitment in Indian Air Force Group C Vacancy Details 2021 Group C Citizen Notification for Various Posts, Check Government Job Details

Highlights Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

10th, 12th pass also apply for government jobs.

Pay scale as per 7th pay commission.

Join Indian Air Force, 7th Pay Commission Jobs: Indian Air Force has issued notification for recruitment of various Group C Civilian posts 2021 (IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021). Many posts including Multi Tasking Staff, Cook, LDC, Store Keeper, Painter, Superintendent will be recruited here. Candidates can check the official IAF Recruitment 2021 notification on the official website.



Candidates who have passed 10th have a great chance to get government jobs (10th pass government jobs). A total of 174 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format within 30 days (October 2) from the date of publication of this advertisement in ‘Employment News’. A direct link to the Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021 notification and important details can be seen below.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Carpenter (SK) -03 posts

Cook-23 post

Multi Tasking Staff – 103 posts

Housekeeping Staff – 23 posts

Lower Division Clerk – 10 posts

Store Keeper – 06 posts

Painter – 02 posts

Superintendent (Store) – 03 posts

Mess Staff – 01 post

Total number of vacancies – 174 posts

Educational Qualification

Carpenter (SK), Painter – A former employee in a related trade or in a related trade with a 10th pass industrial training institute certificate from a recognized board or organization.

Cook – 10th pass (Matriculation) Certificate or Diploma in Catering and 1 year experience in trade from a recognized board.

Multi-Tasking Staff, Housekeeping Staff and Mess Staff – Tenth Pass from a recognized board.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – Speed ​​of typing 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on a computer.

Store Keeper- Candidates of 12th pass (Intermediate) recognized board can apply.

Superintendent (Store) – Graduate from a recognized University. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Also read: RSMSSB Jobs 2021: Opportunity to get government job in Rajasthan, 7th CPC salary, see details

IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

The minimum age limit for applicants is 18 years and the maximum is 25 years. As per government norms, there will be age concession for reserved category candidates.

Selection Process (Join Indian Air Force)

All applications will be screened for age limit, minimum eligibility, documents and certificates. Thereafter, eligible candidates will be given call letters for the written test. Eligible candidates will have to appear for the written test. The written test will be based on minimum academic qualifications.

Also read: Government Jobs 2021: Bumper recruitment in Assam Rifles, 10th pass can also apply, see details

Pay scale

Superintendent (Store) – Salary Level-4 as per 7th Pay Commission

LDC, Store Keeper, Cook, Painter & Carpenter – Pay Level-2 (7th CPC)

Housekeeping, Mess Staff and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) – Salary Level – 1 (7th CPC)

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021 Notification

Notification-Indian-Air Force-Group-A-Citizen-Post_1

Official website