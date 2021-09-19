Join the Indian Army: Sena Bharti 2021

Highlights Indian Army Recruitment 2021 short notice issued.

SSC Technical Recruitment for Women and Men.

Applications can be submitted till October 27.

Join Indian Army, Indian Army Recruitment 2021: There is a huge opportunity to enlist in the Indian Army. The Indian Army has launched a recruitment drive for the recruitment of a total of 87 vacancies for the short service commission (Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021) technical posts in the Armed Forces. The notice for recruitment has been published on the official website. Eligible candidates both men and women can apply for this recruitment.



The online application process for Indian Army vacancies will start from September 28, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online for Indian Army (Army Bharti 2021) recruitment by visiting the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before 27th October 2021. Detailed notification of Indian Army Recruitment 2021 will be released soon on the official website.

Indian Army Vacancies 2021 Details

SSC (Technical) – 58 posts

SSC (Technical) Women – 29 posts



Who can apply?

According to the official notification, candidates who have passed a degree course in engineering in the relevant trade from a recognized university or are studying in the final year of an engineering degree course can apply. For more information, detailed notification will be uploaded on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website.

Age range

The age limit of the candidate should be at least 20 years and not more than 27 years to apply. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given relaxation in the upper age limit.



Learn how to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2021?

Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format after filling up the application for technical posts in the Indian Army Short Selection Commission (SSC) and through the official recruitment portal joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 Short Notice

Official website of Indian Army Recruitment