Join the Indian Navy: Indian Navy Admission Card 2021: Admission Card issued for 2800 vacancies in the Indian Navy, this is the link

Highlights Admission papers for Indian Navy Recruitment Examination published.

A total of 2800 vacancies for SSR, AA and MR posts.

The exam will take place in December 2021, see sample.

Indian Navy Admission Card 2021: The Indian Navy has issued admission cards for Senior Secondary Recruitment (SSR), Artificial Apprentice (AA) and Matric Recruit (MR) examinations for senior sailors. Candidates who had applied for this Indian Navy Recruitment Examination can now go to the official website of Indian Navy joinindiannavy.gov.in to check and download their tickets.



The Indian Navy has issued notification for recruitment of 300 Matric Recruits (MR) April 2022 Batch and 2500 Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruitment (SSR) for February 2022 Batch. His exam will be held in December 2021. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for Physical Standard Test (PFT). The post-wise exam pattern and how to download the admission card can be seen below.

Indian Navy AA SSR Exam Sample

Candidates will be given a total of 100 multiple choice questions on English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge subjects. Candidates have to complete the exam in 1 hour. For incorrect answers 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marking.

Sample of Indian Navy MR Exam

The MR Recruitment Exam Paper will ask multiple choice questions in Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge, which will be of 10th level. Both the question papers will be in Hindi and English.

Indian Navy Admit Card 2021: Learn How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit Indian Navy Website – joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Candidate Login tab.

Step 3: Select state here and enter captcha.

Step 4: Now, log in using your email address and password.

Step 5: ‘Indian Navy Call Letter 2021’ will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Indian Navy SSR and AA Admission 2021 Download Link

Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2021 Download Link

Official website link