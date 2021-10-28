Join the Indian Navy: Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Learn Hundreds of MR Recruitment, Salary and Details for 10th Pass – Indian Navy can apply for Shri Bharti 2021, 10th Pass to fill 300 vacancies

Highlights Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Apply for 10th pass for MR posts.

Learn Navy MR salary and important information.

Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021 Notification:There is a huge opportunity to be recruited in the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy has released the notification of the April 2022 batch of Salier Matric Recruit (Indian Navy MR). There is a golden opportunity for 10th pass candidates to join the Navy and serve the country. About 300 MR posts will be recruited here.



Applications can be submitted till November 02

The Sailor Course for Naval Matric Recruitment will start from April 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from 29th October to 02nd November 2021 in the prescribed format.

A total of 300 posts will be filled

It is estimated that about 1500 candidates can sit for the written test and physical fitness test for 300 vacancies (join the Indian Navy). Please read the information given here carefully before applying. The direct link to the notification is given below.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have passed the 10th (High School) Examination from any recognized board can apply for recruitment in the Navy. Applicants must have been born after 01 April 2002 and before 31 March 2005.

How to enlist in the Navy?

Eligible applicants will have to pass a written test and a physical fitness test. A quality list will be created based on these two. Cut-off marks may vary by state as vacancies are categorized by state. The objective type paper of the written examination will ask questions of science and mathematics and general knowledge. The examination will be of 30 minutes duration in which eligible candidates will be called for fitness test. The 1.6 km run in the physical test will be completed in 7 minutes. In addition, 20 squats and 10 pushups will be required.

So much salary and other benefits in Naval Recruitment 2021 (Salary Scale)

During the training, candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month. After the training, you will get a salary ranging from Rs.21700 to Rs.69100, Rs.5200 per month MSP and other applicable allowances as per pay scale-3.

