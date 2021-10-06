joinindianarmy: Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Recruitment in NCC 51, Salary up to 2.50 lakhs, see details – Join Indian Army for NCC 51 Recruitment 2021, Salary up to 2.50 Lakh
Highlights
- Indian Army NCC Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.
- Apply by November 3.
- A total of 55 seats for female and male candidates.
Online application for Indian Army NCC 51 course has started from 5th October 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before November 3, 2021. You can apply online by visiting the Indian Army’s official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Vacancy Details (Indian Army NCC 51 Vacancy 2021 Details)
A total of 55 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (Indian Army Recruitment 2021). This includes 50 vacancies for NCC men and 5 vacancies for NCC women.
Who can apply?
For NCC ‘C’ Certificate Holders – Degree with minimum 50% marks.
For NCC service – Must have worked in senior department / wing of NCC for at least two / three years (if applicable).
Grading – Must have obtained at least ‘B’ grade in NCC’s ‘C’ Certificate Examination. Applicants who do not have NCC ‘C’ certificate on the date of application are not eligible to apply for the course.
Indian Army NCC 51 Age Limit
The age limit of eligible applicants is minimum 19 years and maximum 25 years on January 1, 2021.
Pay scale
Lieutenant-Level 10, 56,100 – 1,77,500 Rs
Captain – Level 10B, Rs. 61,300 – Rs. 1,93,900
Major – Level 11, 69,400 – 2,07,200 Rs
Lieutenant Colonel – Level 12A, Rs. 1,21,200 – Rs. 2,12,400
Colonel – Level 13, Rs. 1,30,600 – Rs. 2,15,900
Brigadier – Level 13A, Rs. 1,39,600 – Rs. 2,17,600
Major General – Level 14, Rs. 1,44,200 – Rs. 2,18,200
Lieutenant General HAG – Scale Level 15, Rs. 1,82,200 – Rs. 2,24,100
Lieutenant General HAG + Scale – Level 16, 2,05,400 – Rs. 2,24,400
VCOAS / Army Commander / Lieutenant General (NFSG) – Level 17, Rs. 2,25,000 (fixed), COAS level 18, Rs. 2,50,000
Military Service Salary (MSP) – Rs 15,500 for officers from Lieutenant to Brigadier
During the entire period of training in service academies i.e. during the period of training in OTA, male or female cadets will receive training scholarships.
Military Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website
