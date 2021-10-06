joinindianarmy: Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Recruitment in NCC 51, Salary up to 2.50 lakhs, see details – Join Indian Army for NCC 51 Recruitment 2021, Salary up to 2.50 Lakh

Highlights Indian Army NCC Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.

Apply by November 3.

A total of 55 seats for female and male candidates.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has issued notification for recruitment of NCC Special Entry Scheme 51 Course Short Service Commission. For unmarried female and male candidates (including the War Casualty Ward of Army Soldiers) there is a good opportunity to apply for Army Bharati 2021.



Online application for Indian Army NCC 51 course has started from 5th October 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before November 3, 2021. You can apply online by visiting the Indian Army’s official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Vacancy Details (Indian Army NCC 51 Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 55 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (Indian Army Recruitment 2021). This includes 50 vacancies for NCC men and 5 vacancies for NCC women.

Who can apply?

For NCC ‘C’ Certificate Holders – Degree with minimum 50% marks.

For NCC service – Must have worked in senior department / wing of NCC for at least two / three years (if applicable).

Grading – Must have obtained at least ‘B’ grade in NCC’s ‘C’ Certificate Examination. Applicants who do not have NCC ‘C’ certificate on the date of application are not eligible to apply for the course.

Indian Army NCC 51 Age Limit

The age limit of eligible applicants is minimum 19 years and maximum 25 years on January 1, 2021.

Pay scale

Lieutenant-Level 10, 56,100 – 1,77,500 Rs

Captain – Level 10B, Rs. 61,300 – Rs. 1,93,900

Major – Level 11, 69,400 – 2,07,200 Rs

Lieutenant Colonel – Level 12A, Rs. 1,21,200 – Rs. 2,12,400

Colonel – Level 13, Rs. 1,30,600 – Rs. 2,15,900

Brigadier – Level 13A, Rs. 1,39,600 – Rs. 2,17,600

Also read: Police Jobs: Bumper Recruitment of Chhattisgarh Police SI, Government Jobs for Graduates, Salary

Major General – Level 14, Rs. 1,44,200 – Rs. 2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG – Scale Level 15, Rs. 1,82,200 – Rs. 2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG + Scale – Level 16, 2,05,400 – Rs. 2,24,400

VCOAS / Army Commander / Lieutenant General (NFSG) – Level 17, Rs. 2,25,000 (fixed), COAS level 18, Rs. 2,50,000

Military Service Salary (MSP) – Rs 15,500 for officers from Lieutenant to Brigadier

During the entire period of training in service academies i.e. during the period of training in OTA, male or female cadets will receive training scholarships.

Also read: India Post Jobs: Government jobs for 10th, 12th pass, salary up to Rs. 80,000, see details

Military Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website