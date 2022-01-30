joinindianarmy: Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Indian Army AMC Group C Recruitment 10th, 12th Pass, See Details – Indian Army Recruitment 2022 can apply for 10th, 12th Pass, to fill Group C posts.
Vacancy details
Candidates who have passed 10th and 12th have a great opportunity to join the Indian Army. The recruitment drive will fill up 47 vacancies in Group C posts. These include Barber – 19 posts, Watchman – 04 posts, Cook – 11 posts, LDC – 02 posts and Washer – 11 posts.
Find out who can apply?
To apply for the positions of barber, watchman, cook and washer, pass 10th class or equivalent from a recognized board with proficiency in barber trade. At the same time, to apply for the LDC position, one must have 12th or equivalent qualification from a recognized board. Must have English typing 35w.pm on computer or 30w.pm Hindi typing on computer. The minimum age of the applicants is 18 years and the maximum is 25 years.
Selection Process for Indian Army AMC Group C Recruitment 2022
Applicants will be selected on the basis of an examination for Group C posts in the Indian Army conducted by the Army Medical Corps. Candidates will be asked 150 objective questions out of a total of 150 marks in General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, General English and Numerical Aptitude. The time allotted for the examination will be 2 hours. Information related to the exam can be checked on the official website.
Learn how to apply?
Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application along with postal order of Rs. To apply, the application form along with the relevant documents can be sent to “Commandant AMC Center & College Lucknow” on ‘The Commandant, AMC Center & College, Lucknow (UP) – 226002’ till 04 February.
