joinindianarmy: Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for JEE Mains and Graduates in Indian Army, check details

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has issued notification of Brief Service Fee (NT) JAG (for Choose Advocate Common Department) Admission Scheme twenty ninth Course and Technical Admission Course (10 + 2 TES 47). and eligible candidates can apply on-line by visiting the official web site of Indian Army www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. It is a golden alternative to use for twelfth cross and graduate candidates. Necessary recruitment data resembling emptiness details, essential dates and eligibility to use could be seen beneath.



Each males and girls can apply for the Brief Service Fee (NT) JAG entry scheme in the Indian Army. Its on-line utility has began from nineteenth January and will run until seventeenth February 2022. The course will begin from October 2022. Purposes for the ten + 2 Technical Admission Scheme TES 47 Recruitment 2022 will begin from twenty fourth January and will probably be accepted on-line until twenty third February 2022. A direct hyperlink to each directions is given beneath.

Bharatiya Sena Bharati 2022 Emptiness Details: See emptiness details right here

TES 47 Course – Complete 90 posts (nevertheless the variety of vacancies could be elevated or decreased at any time.)

Brief Service Fee (NT) JAG Course – Complete 9 posts (03 posts for feminine candidates and 06 posts for male candidates)

Who can apply?

Army JAG twenty ninth Entry Scheme – Candidates ought to have LLB Diploma (three years after commencement or 5 years after 10 + 2 examination) with a minimal of 55% marks. Candidates have to be eligible to be registered as Advocates in Bar Council of India / State. Candidate have to be from a university / college acknowledged by Bar Council of India. Indian Army JAG 29 Age restrict must be minimal 21 years and most 27 years on 01 July 2022.

Passing Army TES 47 Course – JEE Major 2021 is necessary. Additionally, ought to have gotten not less than 60% marks in PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Arithmetic) in class XII from a acknowledged board. Age restrict shouldn’t be lower than 16.6 years and no more than 19.6 years.

Tips on how to apply?

Purposes will probably be accepted on-line at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in solely. Click on on ‘Officer Entry Apply / Login’ and then click on on ‘Registration’ (Registration is just not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Brief Service Fee (NT) JAG twenty ninth Course Notification