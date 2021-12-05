joinindiancoastguard.gov.in: Indian Coast Guard Jobs: Recruitment for the post of Assistant Commandant, also apply for 12th pass, find out the salary according to rank – Indian Coast Guard jobs for the post of Assistant Commandant, check Indian Coast Guard Salary

Highlights Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Applications are invited for the post of Assistant Commandant.

Get a good salary.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard has issued recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Commandant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through Indian Coast Guard Recruitment official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The registration process will begin on December 6 and close on December 17, 2021.



Through this recruitment drive (Indian Coast Guard Vacancy 2021), a total of 50 vacancies for Assistant Commandants in various departments will be filled. Graduate candidates have a great chance to get a government job (government job 2021). Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. Below is a direct link to Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 notification.

Vacancy Details (Indian Coast Guard 2021 Vacancy Details)

General Duty (GD): 30 posts

Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL-SSA): 10 posts

Technical (Engineering): 06 posts

Technical (Electrical): 04 posts

Total number of vacancies – 50 posts

Who can apply?

Graduate candidates from any recognized university can apply for the post of GD. 12th pass CPL-SSA with minimum 60% marks in Physics and Mathematics and Engineering Degree with 60% marks can apply for Technical (Engineering and Electrical) post. Detailed information on educational qualifications and age limits can be found by visiting the notification link given below.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process involves shortlisting the candidates on the basis of high percentage of marks in the qualifying examination. Shortlisted candidates will be called for preliminary selection which will include mental aptitude test and picture retention and discussion (PP&DT) on the given date and time. All documents / certificates certified by PSB must also be submitted by FSB.

See here how much pay scale is on which rank

Assistant Commandant – (Salary-10) Rs.56,100

Deputy Commandant (Salary Level-11) Rs. 67,700

Commandant (JG) (Salary Level-12) Rs.78,800

Commandant (Salary Level-13) Rs. 1,23,100

Deputy Inspector General: (Salary Level-13A) Rs. 1,31,100

Inspector General: (Salary Level-14) Rs. 1,44,200

Additional Director General: (Salary Level – 15) Rs. 1,82,200

Director General: (Salary Level-17) Rs.2,25,000

