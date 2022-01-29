joinindiannavy.gov.in Career: Indian Naval Recruitment 2022: Learn Indian Naval Officer Recruitment, Qualification and Selection Process

There is a great opportunity to join the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy has published the notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) Executive IT Branch SSC Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for one month orientation course through the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in under Indian Naval Admission July 2022 Scheme. Online application has started from January 27.A total of 50 posts will be filled by Indian Navy Executive IT Branch SSC Officer Recruitment 2022. Courses will start in July 2022 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Selected candidates will be called for SSB interview. Unmarried male and female candidates can apply online for this recruitment till February 10, 2022. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Indian Navy Army Recruitment 2022: Find Out Who Can Apply?

BE / B.Tech / M.Tech / CSE / IT / Software Systems / Cyber ​​Security / System Admin & Networking / Computer Systems & Networking / Date Analytics / Art Science from any recognized University as per notification issued by Indian Navy. / MCA with at least 60% marks in IT or BCA / BSc with Intelligence. Also 10th and 12th should have 60% marks in English.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Admission: Age Limit

Only candidates who were born between 02 July 1997 to 01 January 2003 can apply for the post of SSC Officer in Indian Navy. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Selection process

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment SSL Shortlisting of Applications for Interview will be based on general marks obtained.

