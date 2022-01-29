joinindiannavy.gov.in Career: Indian Naval Recruitment 2022: Learn Indian Naval Officer Recruitment, Qualification and Selection Process
Total number of vacancies for officers in Indian Navy
A total of 50 posts will be filled by Indian Navy Executive IT Branch SSC Officer Recruitment 2022. Courses will start in July 2022 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Selected candidates will be called for SSB interview. Unmarried male and female candidates can apply online for this recruitment till February 10, 2022. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.
Indian Navy Army Recruitment 2022: Find Out Who Can Apply?
BE / B.Tech / M.Tech / CSE / IT / Software Systems / Cyber Security / System Admin & Networking / Computer Systems & Networking / Date Analytics / Art Science from any recognized University as per notification issued by Indian Navy. / MCA with at least 60% marks in IT or BCA / BSc with Intelligence. Also 10th and 12th should have 60% marks in English.
Indian Navy SSC Officer Admission: Age Limit
Only candidates who were born between 02 July 1997 to 01 January 2003 can apply for the post of SSC Officer in Indian Navy. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
Selection process
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment SSL Shortlisting of Applications for Interview will be based on general marks obtained.
Link to apply online
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022
Official website
Differences between the Indian Navy and the Merchant Navy
