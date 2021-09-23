joinindiannavy: Opportunity to become an officer in the Indian Navy, these departments will get government jobs at SSCO posts
- Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Application Started.
- Opportunity to get a job as a Short Service Commission Officer.
- You can apply online till 05 October 2021.
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 is a great opportunity for candidates preparing for government job (government job). If you are a graduate or post graduate, you can apply for this recruitment (Indian Navy Jobs). Here SSC officers will be recruited in Executive, Technical and Education branches.
SSC officers of the Indian Navy
The course for the shortlisted commissioned officer (SSC) in the Indian Navy will start from June 2022 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala.
See vacancy information here (Indian Navy Vacancies 2021 Details)
Executive Branch
General service [जीएस (एक्स)] / Hydro Cadre – 45 posts
Air Traffic Controller (ATC) – 04 posts
Inspector – 08 posts
Pilot – 15 posts
Logistics – 18 posts
Technical Branch
Engineering Branch (General Service) – 27 posts
Electrical Branch (General Service) – 34 posts
Naval Architect (NA) – 12 posts
Education Branch
Education – 18 posts
Educational Qualification
BSc with Mathematics from any recognized University or BE or BTech degree in a related subject. Candidates with MSc degree in Physics can also apply.
Age range
Female and male candidates can apply for Indian Navy SSC recruitment. Applicants for Education and Technical Branch should be born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2001. Candidates of Executive Branch born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2001 and 02 July 1998 to 01 July 2003 can apply. Carefully read the instructions issued on the official website for post-wise educational qualification.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Do you know how to apply online?
Register by visiting the official website of Indian Navy mentioned above. Once the registration certificates are created, login and fill out the application. Upload a recent passport size photograph and a scanned copy of the required documents. Preview and submit the application.
Apply online from here
