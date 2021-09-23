joinindiannavy: Opportunity to become an officer in the Indian Navy, these departments will get government jobs at SSCO posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has started the process of recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer 2021 (Indian Navy Recruitment 2021) for the June 2022 course batch. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Indian Navy joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to submit online application is on or before 05 October 2021.



Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 is a great opportunity for candidates preparing for government job (government job). If you are a graduate or post graduate, you can apply for this recruitment (Indian Navy Jobs). Here SSC officers will be recruited in Executive, Technical and Education branches.

SSC officers of the Indian Navy

The course for the shortlisted commissioned officer (SSC) in the Indian Navy will start from June 2022 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala.

See vacancy information here (Indian Navy Vacancies 2021 Details)

Executive Branch

General service [जीएस (एक्स)] / Hydro Cadre – 45 posts

Air Traffic Controller (ATC) – 04 posts

Inspector – 08 posts

Pilot – 15 posts

Logistics – 18 posts

Technical Branch

Engineering Branch (General Service) – 27 posts

Electrical Branch (General Service) – 34 posts

Naval Architect (NA) – 12 posts

Education Branch

Education – 18 posts

Educational Qualification

BSc with Mathematics from any recognized University or BE or BTech degree in a related subject. Candidates with MSc degree in Physics can also apply.

Age range

Female and male candidates can apply for Indian Navy SSC recruitment. Applicants for Education and Technical Branch should be born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2001. Candidates of Executive Branch born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2001 and 02 July 1998 to 01 July 2003 can apply. Carefully read the instructions issued on the official website for post-wise educational qualification.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Do you know how to apply online?

Register by visiting the official website of Indian Navy mentioned above. Once the registration certificates are created, login and fill out the application. Upload a recent passport size photograph and a scanned copy of the required documents. Preview and submit the application.

