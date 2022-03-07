Joint Base Andrews placed on lockdown after vehicle drives through security checkpoint; 1 suspect at large



Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews was placed in lockdown on Sunday – at least one armed man inside a vehicle – after plowing through the base’s security checkpoint, officials said.

At around 9 pm, a group of 318th security forces obstructed the main gate of the base and the vehicle was stopped. At least two persons escaped from the vehicle and one of them was arrested.

Joint Base Andrews wrote on Facebook, “We can confirm that the detainee had a weapon, but no shots were fired.”

The whereabouts of the other suspects are unknown at this time, the base said, adding that there was no active shooter situation. The main gate was closed until Sunday evening, the base added.

The incident happened after Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, had just departed from a Marine 2 base, NPR White House correspondent Scott Detro wrote on Twitter.

Detroit tweeted that Harris and several other cabinet members landed at the base after Selma’s visit to Alabama to mark the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”

White House correspondent JK Miller of the Associated Press tweeted that cabinet members were either away from the base or safe.

Meanwhile, the White House pool that traveled with President Biden over the weekend is still stuck, writes Los Angeles Times reporter Nolan D. McCaskill.

Detroit and another reporter were in a shuttle van that was stranded due to base conditions, Detro wrote.

“The guards have stopped taking shuttle reporters from the terminal,” Detro added. “They pulled out a rifle and searched our van.”

A soldier who searched Detroit told him there was a sure gunman but no shots were fired.

Despite reports circulating online, Park police were not involved in the incident, Sergeant said. Thomas Twinham told Gadget Clock.

This is a developing story.