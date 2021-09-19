Jojo Siwa wants to be a ‘role model for people who love’

As her audience thronged, JoJo became an anti-bullying crusader, encouraging her young fans to be themselves haters. That positivity, in its shiny, bow-top packaging, proved highly marketable. And JoJo proved to be a savvy businessman, taking a practical approach to bows and dolls and her own lines of clothing. (Jess proudly describes 13-year-old JoJo Holding Court in a room full of Walmart executives.)

But despite earning the adoration of 6- to 10-year-olds, she faced increasingly toxic harassment online from fellow teens. “I’ve never really had kids my own age,” she said. “But the teens hated me. I mean, literally hatred Me.” From the point of view of her opponents, she looked like a fake, forcing her to live on forever, a charming personality she created when she was 9 years old.

She wouldn’t be the only “Dance Moms” cast member to feel trapped in Ember. Zachary Lennon Torres, who identified as a boy when she was a young teen in “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” and “Dance Moms,” came out as a transgender woman this spring. Now 22 years old, she said she “hit pause” on her feelings about gender and sexual identity during her years with the franchise, with specific thoughts about what role Torres would play.

“I didn’t have time to think about where I was in my development as a person,” Torres said. “When I left the show and went back to high school, I had to figure out, like, Oh, I wanted a boyfriend. What’s the point of coming out? Who am I?”

Siwa, who overlapped a bit with Torres in “Dance Moms,” is quick to express sympathy for her. But Siwa says her “dance moms” experience neither stunned or changed her, nor did her impending fame.