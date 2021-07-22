Joker Malware Infects 11 Android Apps At Play Store – Delete these 11 apps from smartphone immediately, may be victims of banking fraud

Some such apps in the Google Play Store have been identified that are infected with malware. These apps can harm Android users.

Smartphone users install apps on their mobiles according to their needs. However, sometimes apps also become a problem for the users. Hackers and scammers steal the personal details of users through malware infected apps. Even many times, through such apps, hackers break into the bank accounts of the users. Recently, some such apps present in the Google Play Store have been identified which are infected with malware. These apps can harm Android users. According to ThreatLabz report by cyber security researcher Zscaler, the 11 apps that have been identified can be used for banking fraud.

Joker malware found in apps

According to the report, these apps have been installed more than 30,00 times so far. According to the report, the 11 apps that have been identified are a well-known variant of the Joker malware family. This malware is specially designed for Android devices. With this malware, hackers work to spy, steal information through messages and SMS. In this, banking fraud is carried out from mobile infected with malware. Also, permission is obtained for all notifications through Joker Android Alert System. Apps that have been identified include Translate Free, PdApp Converter Scanner, Deluxe Keyboard among others.

50 Joker malware identified in the past

According to the report, about 50 Joker malware has been identified in the last two to two and a half months. This includes categories like Utility, Health. On the other hand, talking about the devices affected by them, most of these joker-based malware attack tools were on category-based devices. These devices accounted for 41.2 percent of attacks. At the same time, 21.6 percent of attacks have occurred on personal devices. Cyber ​​attacks on communication devices occurred at 27.5 percent, photographic devices at 7.8 percent and health and fitness at 2 percent.

Delete these apps immediately

Apps affected by the new Joker family variant on Google Playstore include Free Affluent Message, PDF Photo Scanner, delux Keyboard, Comply QR Scanner, PDF Converter Scanner, Font Style Keyboard, Translate Free, Saying Message, Private Message, Read Scanner and Print Scanner apps. Some of these apps are popular. In such a situation, if these apps are also present in your smartphone, then delete them immediately.