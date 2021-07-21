‘Jolt’ Review: Danger, High Voltage

All of these brutal beating made it difficult for Lindy to live an ordinary life, but her therapist, Dr. Munchin (Stanley Tucci), found a solution: a sort of mobile electroconvulsive therapy mechanism, designed to suppress Lindy’s violent impulses. Anytime she wants to assault someone by loudly tapping a pencil on a desk or punching a driver for rudely berating a valet, she gives herself a little shock and that fierce temper reigns. It’s like the reverse of Jason Statham in “Crank,” who needed a constant dose of electricity to fuel his rampage of action.

The action in “Crank” was suitably electrifying, but in “Jolt” it lacks that rousing charge. Lindy goes on a rampage herself after a date that turns out to be murdered, pursuing her killers with vicious abandon, and what follows is another determined quest for relentless “John Wick” style revenge, which has already has spawned several imitators. The plot, stretched even to just 90 minutes, is extremely predictable, and therefore boring, and the film doesn’t do enough with its high-level shock therapy vanity to feel fresh or new.

Shaking

To classify for language, graphic violence, a little nudity and sexuality. Duration: 1 hour and 31 minutes. Look on Amazon.