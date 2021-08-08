Jon Lindbergh, Aviator’s Son Who Took to the Sea, Dies at 88

Jon Lindbergh, an acclaimed underwater diver and expert in underwater demolition whose life as the son of Colonel Charles A. Lindbergh was shaped by the height of glory and the depths of tragedy experienced by his family, is died July 29 at his home in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He was 88 years old.

Her daughter Kristina Lindbergh said the cause was metastatic kidney cancer.

Mr. Lindbergh was one of the world’s first aquanauts. He explored the depths of the ocean, pioneered cave diving, and participated in daring underwater recovery missions, including one to find a hydrogen bomb lost in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Spain in 1966.

The quest for adventure was in his DNA. In 1927, his father flew the first non-stop solo transatlantic flight in history, an epic feat that made him arguably the world’s greatest celebrity. Colonel Lindbergh and his wife, Anne Morrow Lindbergh, a writer and the first woman in the United States to obtain a glider pilot’s license, were glamorous symbols of the American spirit, and they flew all over the world together, sparking the interest in the nascent pursuit of aviation.

But their importance has also made them a target – of curious people, paparazzi, and amazed criminals. On March 1, 1932, their 20 month old son Charles Jr. was kidnapped for ransom from their New Jersey home and killed in what the press called “the crime of the century.”