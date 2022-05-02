Jon Rahm hangs on to win Mexico Open for 1st win since US Open



John Rahm came out of a four-way tie with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 14th hole and then held on with a purse to win Sunday’s 2-under 69 and one-shot at the Mexico Open.

Rahman won for the first time since the US Open in Torre Pine last summer, and was relieved to laugh after tapping Vidanta Vallarta on the 18th and the way he pumped his hand and then hit his fist.

Tony Finau and Brandon Woo each closed with a 63, while Kurt Kitayama birdied the final hole from a rear bunker for a 68. They tie for second.

Against a weak field of the year – No. 2 Rahm was the only player in the top 15 in the world – the Spaniard was a heavy favorite and he has played that way since his early 64s. Expectation she just didn’t feel anything

“I’m a favorite whenever I want to think about it. I play to win,” Raham said. “Fortunately, I won my seventh PGA Tour. It was a pretty stressful weekend, in the end.”

He never backed down from a two-shot lead to reach the final round. But it has never been easier.

Raheem had a one-shot lead after his only bogey in the tough par-4 10th round.

Earlier, U joined him on the 16th hole by tearing a 25-foot birdie putt. Kitayama, to play in the final group with Rahm, went up-and-down from the right of the green in the 12th par-5. And then Finau merged into Birdie-Eagle-Birdie and tied his 63 four-way with a birdie.

Mercy never lost patience. par-5 ran 12 feet through the hole to his left on the green of the 14th, but he hit his best put in the round and made it for Birdie for a one-shot lead.

By the 15th his wedge had shrunk and his chip had gone through 5 holes. He made it to stay in front and then had to double-put for his equal from 50 feet on the 16th. Rahm missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th that would give him room for error.

Nevertheless, the final par 5 is easily accessible at Vidanta Vallarta, and Rahm has birdied it three times before. This time, its fading remained straight and instead of descending into the bunker, it nested in a deep rough place on a steep slope just above the sand. He’s done well in a waste area and punching it out into the fairway.

His gaze on a back pin has just turned green and he has navigated the flashy put up to a few inches. Instead of waiting for Kitayama and Cameron Champ to finish, Rahman takes swift action and terminates the deal.

“I didn’t think there was a need for a fade like the 5 that I would put so much pressure on,” Rahman said. “It wasn’t my best weekend, but I was aggressive. I was confident in what I was doing. I had faith in every part of my game and it showed.”

Champ, who started two shots back in the final round like Kitayama, removed himself from the mix with a triple bogey on the par-4 eighth hole. He never recovered, scoring 80 and finishing three shots in the sixth tie.

Mercy has 14 wins worldwide. He started 17 without a win, the longest match of his career. This win brought him a little closer to Scotty Schaffler.

The Spaniard has won at least one full six years as a professional.