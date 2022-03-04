Jon Rahm surprisingly leaves one-foot putt short



The world’s number one ranked player, John Rahm, at Arnold Palmer Invitational, has hit the worst put we’ve ever seen.

He is one foot short.

This is partly because we all love golf as much as we do. PGA players can prove just how tough the game really is if you watch enough. Casual golfers probably think professionals make everything since it shows all the spot networks, but these kind of clips should give us all a shot in the arm to book that afternoon tea time with the boys.

So far, Rahm has had a tough tournament with this put in which he is at +2, good for the 83rd. Maybe this bad boy turned into a hot dog?