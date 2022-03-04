Sports

Jon Rahm surprisingly leaves one-foot putt short

21 seconds ago
Jon Rahm surprisingly leaves one-foot putt short
The world’s number one ranked player, John Rahm, at Arnold Palmer Invitational, has hit the worst put we’ve ever seen.

He is one foot short.

John Rahm of Spain hits a shot from the 16th fairway during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Tournament on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Fla., Orlando.

(AP Photo / John Roux)

One of us! Clock:

John Rahm of Spain hits his T-shot on the eighth hole of the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open Golf Tournament on Thursday, January 26, 2022 in San Diego.

(AP Photo / Dennis Poray)

This is partly because we all love golf as much as we do. PGA players can prove just how tough the game really is if you watch enough. Casual golfers probably think professionals make everything since it shows all the spot networks, but these kind of clips should give us all a shot in the arm to book that afternoon tea time with the boys.

John Rahm of Spain, playing his shot from the 11th T during the third round of the Champions Golf event on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

(AP Photo / Matt York)

So far, Rahm has had a tough tournament with this put in which he is at +2, good for the 83rd. Maybe this bad boy turned into a hot dog?

