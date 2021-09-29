Jon Stewart Has A New Talk Show, But He Plans To Hear More

I think the mistake is thinking that in the speech I was saying, “And that’s how we win.” He is not. There are many different ways to build a positive culture.

Do you think “The Daily Show” has made people more cynical?

I think people always thought “The Daily Show” was cynical and it was never on my mind. Definitely not this show. In any case, it is overly idealistic and naive. The cynic would be pretending that the show is actually doing something. It isn’t and I don’t think any of us ever thought it really was. But we liked it. It was a bear scratching its ass on a tree.

Is the goal of “The Problem with Jon Stewart” that you give a platform to people who are directly affected by an issue, and people with the power to do something about it, and then the audience to act on it will be encouraged. the issue itself?

No. [Laughs.] I don’t think we can ever forget the fact that it’s still just TV. I’m not trying to defame the look in which I’ve worked for most of my adult life. But don’t be fooled that this momentary increase in some way equates to change or effective activation. If it gives those individuals a quick boost and it helps them climb a hill, that would be amazing but those hills – I don’t know if you noticed, we’re all Sisyphus. I’d rather feel like that person pushes up than someone kicking someone from behind. Is there no small measure of comfort and support and entertainment and insight better than noise and exploitation?

When I came on the show a member of your studio audience asked about you.A ’90s appearance on “The Nanny.” You told the crowd – humorously, but aptly – “I don’t necessarily want to be your personal time capsule.” Are you concerned with the show, or in general, that your audience won’t let you develop into something different from what you’ve already seen?

[Laughs.] I think we’ll find out! I think very little about heritage and what people think I am. From working in bakeries to labs to bars, I’ve been hired and fired multiple times. I never see myself through a singular lens. Another person from the audience said to me, You have been going for six years and you have missed a lot. And I was like, “I’ve actually lived this whole time. I get what you’re saying, but I had to wear a mask and buy a bunch of toilet paper and water. I’ve had the ups and downs of the last administration.” Were and I felt it deeply.” People understand you, but if you allow their perception to define you, you live in a hologram. And I’m just trying to embody that universe. where I actually live.

If I let other people define who I was, I’d probably still be bartending under a liquor store in Trenton, NJ, you can’t live like that.