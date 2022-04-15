Jonah Heim puts on show with 5 RBIs off Shohei Ohtani in Rangers win



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Jonah Heim walked out of the box and took a deep breath after missing the first two pitches from two-way standout Shohai Ohtani.

The switch-hitting catcher, batting ninth for the Texas Rangers, loaded the base, not missing the next pitch.

Heim hit a Grand Slam when the ruling AL MVP split into a zone and the Rangers won 10-5 against Los Angeles Angeles on Thursday night. Ohtani added an RBI after Heim was later out of the game.

“He’s not scared at the moment,” manager Chris Woodward said of Heim.

“I was a little jack-up in my first two swings trying to do a little more,” Himm said. “His thing was good. Luckily he put a little up for me, and I put a good swing in it.”

Corey Cigar crushed his first home run with the Rangers just after Ohtani was pulled from the mound, although the Angels starter had to stay as the designated hitter and hit a double in the ninth inning.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Ohtani (0-2) struck out 2 2/3 innings in five overs, but allowed six hits six runs and threw only 70 pitches.

“I thought I’d make some good splits … obviously the Grand Slam I left behind hung there,” Ohtani said through his translator.

Manager Joe Madden said. “He wasn’t at the top of the game. It’s going to happen.”

The first slam of Heim’s career gave Texas a 4-2 lead in the second inning, which began with a back-to-back singles by Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia. Ohtani left his 37 Big-League starts at the first Grand Slam sanctioned and right-handed first MLB Homer splitter.

Cigar, who signed a $ 325 million, 10-year deal with the Rangers in December, welcomed reliever Brian Moran with a two-run shot for a 7-2 lead. Cigar added an RBI single after an innings.

The Angels were leading 2-0 before Ohtani threw the first pitch of the game. Mike Trout’s second homer of the season was a huge 472-foot solo shot going straight to center before Brandon Marsh had an RBI single-off starter Dan Dunning.

John King (1-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Dunning, before Brock Burke was out for five in two innings.

“We started very well,” Madden said. “I mean, it was really fun watching the game start and then pitching with him, you feel pretty good about it. And it just moved on.”

Going deeper

Trout’s Homer had the longest hit so far this season and matched the longest injury in the Globe Life Field, the stadium with a retractable roof stadium in its third season. The roof was open. … The Angels were trailing 10-2 before Max Stacey hit a two-run homer in the eighth over.

5-4-3-2

Dunning 3 took seven outs in 2/3 innings and benefited from an unusual innings-ending 5-4-3-2 double play and Trout batted second with first and second runners. Trout lost the relay throw first before third baseman Brad Miller fielded Grounder and threw in second place for a forceout. But Tyler Wade tried to score from the second and threw the first baseman to the plate near Low Heim.

Cigar thing

Cigar’s first homer in a Rangers uniform was his ninth in the Globe Life Field. In the 2020 season, Shortstop hit eight homers in 19 games there – three in the regular season and 16 in the neutral-site playoffs when the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series. He was an MVP in both the Cigar World Series and the NL Championship Series.

Instructor Room:

ANGELES: SS David Fletcher (left buttocks pressed) did not travel to Texas on Tuesday after being placed on a 10-day injured list. Instead she stays in Anaheim, where she can work full time with a physical therapist. … of Taylor Word (left groin strain) taking some swings off the live pitching. He is ready to go through a full day of game-type activities on Friday and could be active from IL early Saturday if all goes well.

Rangers: RHP Dennis Santana was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after coming to the ballpark with symptoms. He should miss at least five days and have no symptoms for at least the last two days. … RHP Garrett Richards was active from the 10-day IL after missing the start of the season with a blister on his right middle finger and pitched on the eighth finger. … RHP Spencer Howard, who was the starter scheduled for Friday, was placed on a 10-day IL due to a blister-causing fingernail rupture.

The next one is coming

Angels’ top potential left-hander Reid Detmars makes his second start of the season and the Rangers will go along with Matt Bush outside Bullpen in the second game of the four-game series.