Jonathan Huberdeau lifts Panthers over Ducks in OT for 8th straight



Jonathan Huberdue scored in the 3:41 minute of overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 win over Anaheim Dak on Tuesday night in their eighth straight win.

Anthony Duklair scored twice for the Eastern Conference leaders and Sergei Bobrowski saved 22.

Derek Grant and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks. John Gibson stopped 52 shots in an incredible attempt that failed.

Huberdeau flipped the Panthers from the front to give them their only lead.

“We ran with a hot goalkeeper; he was playing well. Overall, it was a good game,” Huberdeau said. “We have 55 shots, at one point it will enter.”

Gibson stopped Huberdeau’s early shot from the front, but the All-Star forward was able to flip the rebound.

Gibson said, “I gave my best. A lucky bounce, then they make a beautiful game.” “They’re a good team. When you give them a chance they’re going to bury them, and they did it.”

Duclair’s second goal came in the power play and the game was tied at 2 with 9:51 remaining in the third period. Sam Reinhart crossed the crease and walked over to Duclair and he stabbed Gibson in the gloves side.

Duclair reached 30 goals for the first time.

“Great feeling,” he said. “It’s something I’m not going to allow. I’m really excited about it.”

Gibson stopped shots from every angle to put pressure on the Panthers.

Docs coach Dallas Eakins said: “I challenge anyone to show me such a goaltending performance.” “She has done some incredible performances and we could not finish her. We have to find a way to do it.”

Grant put Duck ahead 2-1 when a shot from Jamie Drisdale was redirected to the net with 2:36 left in the second.

Duclair’s first goal, a shot from behind the net that bounced off the skate of defender Jamie Drisdale and under Gibson’s pads, tied the score 1-1 at 1:44 in the second.

Terry gave Dak a 1-0 lead in their first shot. A pass from Grant was deflected to Terry in front and he pushed at 7:38.

“We pushed a good hockey team there, we had the opportunity and the lead in the game and he gave us a great opportunity,” Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said of Gibson. “It’s frustrating for him not to be out.”

Schedule issue

The NHL has postponed Wednesday’s Jets-Seattle game in Winnipeg, anticipating that it would be difficult to reschedule the Winnipeg-Florida game later this season. The league says Winnipeg has been suspended due to the threat of “extreme weather conditions”, especially since the weather could affect the jets’ ability to fly to Florida for a game there on Friday. The Jets-Kraken game will now be played on May 1.

Note: Florida have conceded first goals in 33 of their 73 games. … Terry’s goal in the back-to-back game for the first time since January 27 and 29. … The Panthers franchise reached the 300-goal mark for the first time in history. … The Panthers are on track to lead the NHL with a shot on goal for the second season in a row. That would be three times in five years, but Florida finished 2017-18 with 2,822 shots, one less than that season in Pittsburgh.

Coming next

Duck: See Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Panthers: Host Winnipeg Jets on Friday.