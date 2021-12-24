Jonathan Lipnicki Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Jonathan Lipnicki’s Net Worth?

Jonathan Lipnicki is an American actor, producer, and writer who has a net worth of $4 million. Lipnicki is best known for his performance as Ray Boyd in the 1996 film “Jerry Maguire.” Jonathan has more than 50 acting credits to his name, including the films “Stuart Little” (1999), “The Little Vampire” (2000), and “Like Mike” (2002) and the television series “The Jeff Foxworthy Show” (1996–1997) and “Meego” (1997). Lipnicki wrote and produced the 2014 short film “You Used to Be Cute,” and he has produced the films “Broken Roads” (2012), “Welcome to Willits” (2016), “Altitude” (2017), and “Initiation” (2020). He has also appeared on the dating reality series “Celebs Go Dating” (2018) and the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America” (2019).

Early Life

Jonathan Lipnicki was born Jonathan William Lipnicki on October 22, 1990, in Westlake Village, California. He grew up in a Jewish household with mother Rhonda, father Joseph, and older sister Alexis. Jonathan attended Agoura High School in the Agoura Hills area of Los Angeles.

Career

In 1996, Lipnicki made both his film and television debuts, co-starring with Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger in “Jerry Maguire” and playing Justin Foxworthy on “The Jeff Foxworthy Show.” “Jerry Maguire” grossed $273.6 million at the box office and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. In 1997, Jonathan starred as Alex Parker on the sitcom “Meego” and guest-starred on “The Single Guy,” then he lent his voice to the film “Dr. Dolittle” in 1998. He starred as George Little in 1999’s “Stuart Little” and 2002’s “Stuart Little 2,” and he played the lead role of Tony Thompson in 2000’s “The Little Vampire.” In 2000, Lipnicki had a recurring role as Buzz Thompson on “Dawson’s Creek,” then he appeared in 2002’s “Like Mike” and 2003’s “When Zachary Beaver Came to Town” and guest-starred on a 2003 episode of “Touched By An Angel.”

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Jonathan guest-starred on “Secret Girlfriend” and “Monk” in 2009, then he appeared in the films “Shark Pool” (2011), “For the Love of Money” (2012), “Edge of Salvation” (2012), “Bad Asses” (2014), “Tag” (2015), and “Loserville” (2016). In 2017, he appeared in seven films, including “Altitude,” “Boone: The Bounty Hunter,” “Beware The Lake,” and “Country Thunder,” and in 2018, he competed against Danielle Fishel on the musical reality competition “Drop the Mic.” In 2019, Lipnicki guest-starred on “The Resident,” appeared in the film “A Second Chance,” and finished in fifth place on “Worst Cooks in America.”

Personal Life

Jonathan has supported the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the NBA’s Read to Achieve program, and the Starlight Children Foundation. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation honored Lipnicki as one of its “Heroes of 2001” when he was just 10 years old. He has served as a spokesperson for Kids Day America/International and Pediatric Chiropractic, and he has been involved with animal rights organizations such as Nutz for Mutts and Pets and their Stars. Jonathan began training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as a teenager, and he earned his black belt in 2020.

Awards and Nominations

In 1997, Lipnicki won a Broadcast Film Critics Association Award for Best Child Performance for “Jerry Maguire.” He has received three Young Artist Award nominations, winning Best Performance in a Feature Film – Actor Age Ten or Under for “Jerry Maguire” in 1997. He also received Best Performance in a Feature Film – Young Actor Age Ten or Under nominations for “Stuart Little” (2000) and “The Little Vampire” (2001). “The Little Vampire” also earned Jonathan a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Performance by a Younger Actor. He has received three YoungStar Award nominations, taking home the prize for Best Young Actor/Performance in a Motion Picture Comedy for “Stuart Little” in 2000. His other YoungStar Award nominations were for Best Performance by a Young Actor in a Drama Film for “Jerry Maguire (1997) and Best Performance by a Young Actor in a Comedy TV Series for “Meego” (1998).