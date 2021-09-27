Jonathan Mirsky, journalist and historian of China, 88. die on

Dr. Mirsky managed to direct his article by phone. The next morning he cycled back to Tiananmen, where he saw the soldiers shoot the parents who were trying to enter the square in search of children who had not returned home. He said he also saw soldiers shoot at doctors and nurses who had come to the scene to help the wounded. (Many Chinese scholars still remain unresolved how many people died and where they died in the action; estimates range from hundreds to thousands.)

“Tiananmen Square became a place of horror,” Dr. Mirsky wrote in his front-page article on the day of the crackdown, “Where tanks and soldiers fought alongside students and workers, where armored personnel carriers burned down and pools lay in bloody stones.”

Dr. Mirsky was named International Reporter of the Year at the 1989 British Press Awards for his Tiananmen coverage.

Jonathan Mirsky was born on November 14, 1932, in Manhattan to Alfred E. Mirsky, a prominent biochemist and musician and author of children’s books, Reba Piff Mirsky. He studied at the Fieldston School in New York and received a bachelor’s degree in history from Columbia University. He studied Mandarin at the University of Cambridge and in 1958 moved to Taiwan with his wife, Betsy, where he studied Chinese and Tang dynasty history for four years.

Dr. Mirsky’s first marriage ended in divorce, and in 1963 he married Rona Pearson, a British neurobiologist. After that he did his Ph.D. in Chinese History from the University of Pennsylvania in 1966, he began teaching at Dartmouth College, where he was co-director of the Center for East Asia Language and Region Studies.

As a professor, Dr. Mirsky was an active participant in the anti-Vietnam War protest movement. He traveled to Southeast Asia several times and conducted lengthy interviews with North Vietnamese government officials. He attended meetings and sit-ins, and was arrested in 1972, along with other Dartmouth faculty members and students, for blocking a bus carrying draftees.

Dr. Mirsky failed to secure a tenure at Dartmouth. So in 1975 he and his wife moved to London, where he eventually became a journalist. In addition to working as a China correspondent for The Observer, he wrote for several publications for decades, including The Independent and Literary Review.