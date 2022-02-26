Sports

Jonathan Quick reaches 350 wins in net, Kings defeat rival Ducks 4-1

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Jonathan Quick reaches 350 wins in net, Kings defeat rival Ducks 4-1
Written by admin
Jonathan Quick reaches 350 wins in net, Kings defeat rival Ducks 4-1

Jonathan Quick reaches 350 wins in net, Kings defeat rival Ducks 4-1

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In his 12 years as a player and almost 15 years as NHL coach, Trent Yoni has not faced a situation where the head coach was unable to stay behind the bench for an hour before facing him.

Yawney can now surpass it from his list. Just before the game against Anaheim, Todd McLellan saw the Los Angeles Kings assistant find himself running things after entering the COVID-19 protocol.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Kings are unlikely to be upset, as they dominated both sides of the ice in Friday night’s 4-1 win over the Ducks and Jonathan Quick as the fourth American-born goalkeeper to claim 350 wins in the NHL.

Quick stopped 24 shots and improved to 25-13-9 against Kings. He is the 24th goalkeeper in league history to reach the 350-victory milestone. Ryan Miller topped the U.S.-born goalie with 391 wins, followed by John Vanbisbrook (374) and Tom Barraso (369).

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick watches the second leg of the team's NHL hockey game against Anaheim Ducks on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Anaheim, California, the fourth Quick American-born goalkeeper to win 350 in the NHL. As the Kings win 4-1.

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick watches the second leg of the team’s NHL hockey game against Anaheim Ducks on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Anaheim, California, the fourth Quick American-born goalkeeper to win 350 in the NHL. As the Kings win 4-1.
(AP Photo / JC Hong)

“I thought he was great. Sometimes he doesn’t get enough credit for his leadership qualities because of his position, but he was in a position to deliver it,” Yawney said. “You see, in the second period he was a bit of a scrum. But he’s burning and giving us a chance to save some huge.”

READ Also  pat cummins stops australia champagne ceremony for his muslim partner usman khawaja know what reason Watch Video Aus vs Eng

The Kings extended their winning streak to four and finished second in the Pacific division with two goals and the help of Adrian Kemp. It was Camp’s fifth multigole game of the season – three of the last four – and he has seven goals in six February games.

Carl Grandstrom also scored, and a goal and an assist for Ange Kopitar’s Kings, who leveled the Freeway Faceoff series this season in one game.

“As I told the boys, in terms of the level of play and competition at this time of the season, they probably don’t need anyone behind the bench tonight,” Yaoni said. “They played very, very well. It was good to see them show some success.”

Yaoni said McLellan told the coach that he was not feeling well when he arrived at the arena and tested positive, adding that McLellan “did not want to risk the rest of the group.”

“It feels good. The way Todd went down is a bit crazy but Trent and (assistant coach) Marco (Storm) did a good job of preparing us,” said Capitar.

Troy scored early in the third period for Terry Anaheim, losing four of his last six. John Gibson allowed four goals in 20 shots before being pulled in the middle of the second period. Anthony Stallarz made 12 saves in relief.

Gibson – one of two Anaheim players selected for the All-Star Game – 1-4 with an average of 5.72 goals since the All-Star break.

“I think he’s out (of the All-Star break) very tired,” said Ducks coach Dallas Eakins. “We didn’t play very well in front of him. He was in the nets for three games in four nights. We got out of there, tried to give him some rest and bring Stolzerz there, and I’m not sure. We’re still there. Hopefully we Get there soon. “

READ Also  Brighton defeat Newport on penalties, Leeds shocked by Crawley & more

Camp’s two goals came in the second half, when the Kings scored three times in nine minutes to keep the game out of reach. The Swedish Left Wing made it 2-0 with a slap shot from the left circle at 3:51 in the second period.

Kopitar’s power-play goal, after breaking his six-game drought and leading by three goals at 10:11 in Los Angeles, defeated Gibson in a snap shot to the far end of the net in his 25th goal at 12:51 p.m.

“The team is playing really well, every line is playing really well, we’re all on the same page, forecheck and the way we want to play in the D zone. It builds confidence in the team as well,” Kempe said.

Terry missed a shutout at 2:12 of the third in a snap shot from the slot for his 27th season.

Happy return

Grandstrom, who has been a healthy scratch for the last eight games, made a quick impact with his seventh goal of the season at 7:50 in the first half. Five of Grundstrom’s 18 career goals came against the Ducks.

Bayfield stops at a dyme to the right near the board and gives a perfect pass to Grundstrom, who defeats Anaheim defender Simon Benoit in a slot and redirects it into the net.

Coming next

Kings: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Duck: Host Islanders on Sundays.

#Jonathan #Quick #reaches #wins #net #Kings #defeat #rival #Ducks

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Canoe Sprint Results: Nevin Harrison Wins Gold for the U.S.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment