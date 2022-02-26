Jonathan Quick reaches 350 wins in net, Kings defeat rival Ducks 4-1



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In his 12 years as a player and almost 15 years as NHL coach, Trent Yoni has not faced a situation where the head coach was unable to stay behind the bench for an hour before facing him.

Yawney can now surpass it from his list. Just before the game against Anaheim, Todd McLellan saw the Los Angeles Kings assistant find himself running things after entering the COVID-19 protocol.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Kings are unlikely to be upset, as they dominated both sides of the ice in Friday night’s 4-1 win over the Ducks and Jonathan Quick as the fourth American-born goalkeeper to claim 350 wins in the NHL.

Quick stopped 24 shots and improved to 25-13-9 against Kings. He is the 24th goalkeeper in league history to reach the 350-victory milestone. Ryan Miller topped the U.S.-born goalie with 391 wins, followed by John Vanbisbrook (374) and Tom Barraso (369).

“I thought he was great. Sometimes he doesn’t get enough credit for his leadership qualities because of his position, but he was in a position to deliver it,” Yawney said. “You see, in the second period he was a bit of a scrum. But he’s burning and giving us a chance to save some huge.”

The Kings extended their winning streak to four and finished second in the Pacific division with two goals and the help of Adrian Kemp. It was Camp’s fifth multigole game of the season – three of the last four – and he has seven goals in six February games.

Carl Grandstrom also scored, and a goal and an assist for Ange Kopitar’s Kings, who leveled the Freeway Faceoff series this season in one game.

“As I told the boys, in terms of the level of play and competition at this time of the season, they probably don’t need anyone behind the bench tonight,” Yaoni said. “They played very, very well. It was good to see them show some success.”

Yaoni said McLellan told the coach that he was not feeling well when he arrived at the arena and tested positive, adding that McLellan “did not want to risk the rest of the group.”

“It feels good. The way Todd went down is a bit crazy but Trent and (assistant coach) Marco (Storm) did a good job of preparing us,” said Capitar.

Troy scored early in the third period for Terry Anaheim, losing four of his last six. John Gibson allowed four goals in 20 shots before being pulled in the middle of the second period. Anthony Stallarz made 12 saves in relief.

Gibson – one of two Anaheim players selected for the All-Star Game – 1-4 with an average of 5.72 goals since the All-Star break.

“I think he’s out (of the All-Star break) very tired,” said Ducks coach Dallas Eakins. “We didn’t play very well in front of him. He was in the nets for three games in four nights. We got out of there, tried to give him some rest and bring Stolzerz there, and I’m not sure. We’re still there. Hopefully we Get there soon. “

Camp’s two goals came in the second half, when the Kings scored three times in nine minutes to keep the game out of reach. The Swedish Left Wing made it 2-0 with a slap shot from the left circle at 3:51 in the second period.

Kopitar’s power-play goal, after breaking his six-game drought and leading by three goals at 10:11 in Los Angeles, defeated Gibson in a snap shot to the far end of the net in his 25th goal at 12:51 p.m.

“The team is playing really well, every line is playing really well, we’re all on the same page, forecheck and the way we want to play in the D zone. It builds confidence in the team as well,” Kempe said.

Terry missed a shutout at 2:12 of the third in a snap shot from the slot for his 27th season.

Happy return

Grandstrom, who has been a healthy scratch for the last eight games, made a quick impact with his seventh goal of the season at 7:50 in the first half. Five of Grundstrom’s 18 career goals came against the Ducks.

Bayfield stops at a dyme to the right near the board and gives a perfect pass to Grundstrom, who defeats Anaheim defender Simon Benoit in a slot and redirects it into the net.

Coming next

Kings: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Duck: Host Islanders on Sundays.