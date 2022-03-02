Jonathan Vazquez Charged With Attempted Murder of Police – Gadget Clock

World

1 day ago
The 20-year-old Long Island man who allegedly robbed an Intel store, then led cops on a wild chase before opening fire on them, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and other crimes, officials said Wednesday.

Jonathan Vazquez, of Bayshore, was driving a black Dodge Charger that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the Levittown robbery Tuesday morning, according to authorities. Officers spotted him and started tailing him.

When they activated their emergency lights to try to pull him over, Vazquez allegedly high-tailed it, continuing on Nassau Road. He stopped the vehicle in an intersection, got out of the car and opened fire on responding officers, officials allege. He allegedly fired at least two rounds; the officers returned fire.

No one was hit by any bullets. Vazquez then got back in his vehicle and drove to Arthur Street, where he abandoned the sedan and tried to run off. He was arrested a short time later.

Cops then learned the same man was allegedly responsible for a second-degree attempted murder in Hempstead dating back to Feb. 8. Vazquez was arrested on multiple charges in that case — and on charges connected to a separate robbery in Levittown two days of Valentine’s Day that cops linked to him.

He is expected to be arraigned in Hempstead court later Wednesday. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn’t immediately available.

