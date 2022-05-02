JonBenet Ramsey case: Boulder Police Department responds to John Ramsey’s push for independent DNA testing



The Boulder Police Department (BPD) in Colorado on Sunday responded to a recent push by John Ramsay’s father. Murder JonBenet Ramsey, to allow an independent company to conduct DNA tests in unresolved cases.

Speaking at the Crimecon 2022 in Las Vegas, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Saturday the launch of a petition urging Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to allow an independent agency to conduct DNA testing, which attracted thousands of guests and dozens of speakers, ranging from crime. . Victims of high-profile law enforcement personalities and scientists.

Police Chief Maris Harold said in a statement on Sunday that “justice has been done for John Bennett’s family and everyone affected by his loss – and hopefully we have a common goal to bring some peace.” “Our investigations with federal, state and local partners have never stopped. This includes new ways to use DNA technology. We have always used state-of-the-art technology because it was at the forefront of this investigation. I worked for. “

He added that the investigation into the murder “has always been a priority for the Boulder Police Department and will continue.”

John Bennett’s mother reported him missing to police in Boulder, Colorado on the morning of December 26, 1996, when he was 6 years old. He discovered a long ransom note claiming $ 118,000 in exchange for Jonbenet. John Ramsay found his body in the basement of their home the same day.

An autopsy revealed that Jonbenet had died of asphyxiation and head injuries. Boulder City Medical Examiner reported an 8 1/2-inch fracture in his skull. Authorities have not found any suspects in the case.

The BPD said it had followed 21,016 tips, letters and emails and had traveled to 19 states since December 26, 1996 to interview more than a thousand people involved in the killings. The department has worked in collaboration with federal, state and local agencies on the case and met with those officials as recently as March 2022.

In addition, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has updated more than 750 reference samples, including the latest DNA technology, the department said in a statement.

Ramsey criticized BPD for his “arrogance,” “arrogance”, “arrogance” and inexperience when he killed his daughter during his Saturday discussion.

“We can’t leave the killing of a child to the local police. They’re just so big that they think they know everything, and they don’t,” he said, adding that if a child is killed a federal crime, his daughter Such a case can be handled differently.

The new petition, which collected about 1,800 signatures as of Sunday evening, called on the governor to use his “powers” to intervene in the case and allow an independent DNA analysis.

“You have the power,” the petition reads. “In light of the lack of progress by the Boulder Police, we, the undersigned petitioners, ask you to transfer the DNA decisions of this case from the BPD to an independent body so that there is a last chance for the justice that Jonbenet deserves.”

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock, but a spokesman for the governor’s office told CBS4 Denver that the state of Colorado would “review the application and see how the state could assist in the use of new technology to further investigate this cold.” To bring him to justice.