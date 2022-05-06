JonBenet Ramsey murder: Family ‘encouraged’ by renewed interest in case, DNA testing possibilities



EXCLUSIVE: The family of murder victim Jonbenet Ramsey has been encouraged to pay new attention to the 25-year-old case.

“I think there’s a new way of thinking about it. I’m definitely excited,” John Andrew Ramsey, John Bennett’s half-brother, told Gadget Clock Digital.

On April 30, Jonbenet’s father, John Ramsay, announced that he would launch a petition to Colorado Governor Jared Police to allow the Ramsay family to hire an independent agency to perform DNA testing on his daughter.

Jonbenet’s mother reported her disappearance to police when the girl was 26 December 1996, in Boulder, Colorado, after discovering a long ransom note claiming $ 118,000 in exchange for the girl. John Ramsay found his body in the basement of their home the same day.

The Boulder Police Department and police issued a statement shortly after Ramsay called for an independent trial at the Crimecon conference in Las Vegas.

“Our investigations with federal, state and local partners have never stopped,” BPD chief Maris Harold said in a statement. “This includes new ways of using DNA technology. We have always used sophisticated technology because it was at the forefront of this investigation. Every time DNA technology has changed, we have worked to verify the evidence.”

John Bennett Ramsey’s father has filed a petition with the Colorado governor seeking the progress of his daughter’s murder case.

Police said CBS Denver Monday that “John Bennett Ramsey’s killer will not rest easily.”

“I am still hopeful that he will be arrested today and with the technology that exists in five years or 10 years,” the governor said.

John Andrew Ramsay called the governor’s statement “encouraging” and the BPD’s statement “mildly encouraging.”

Family DNA Search

Harley Feldman’s daughter was killedeIn 2015 in Scottsdale, Arizona, when he was 31 years old.

Feldman contacted Gadget Clock Digital to give John Ramsay a push for an independent DNA test to provide some insights into how family DNA research helped his family find Alison’s killer.

Jonbenet Ramsey’s father has called for the child murder to be investigated as a federal crime

Family searches matched DNA samples with individuals logged into the government’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) or the U.S. criminal justice system.

“The culprit left after killing Allison. He left the house for 45 minutes and came back with some kind of alcohol or some compound that he used to clean behind his back, in the process destroying all the fingerprints he could have left anywhere.” Feldman explained.

There were no fingerprints to identify Alison’s killer, but authorities have three DNA samples that they can test. Family DNA testing was not legal in Arizona at the time, but with the help of a state legislator and governor, the technology went green.

Here’s how it works: If a DNA sample found at a crime scene matches the DNA of a person who has spent time in a correctional facility, authorities can track the DNA owner’s relatives.

In Allison’s case, authorities were able to link a DNA sample from the crime scene to the suspect’s brother, Mark Mitcham, who was arrested for child molestation. They were then able to identify Ian Micham as a suspect in his murder.

“I have a personal mission in my life to preserve my daughter’s legacy,” Feldman said. “And I’m the coordinator of a mourning group in Minneapolis. So when I see things like this, I think, ‘Well, maybe I can help.’ … I went to high school in Colorado. So I know the Ramsay case really well. And it struck me that maybe he was frustrated with the DNA that the Boulder cops worked on. And I thought, ‘Well, you know, maybe I have some knowledge or Got something that could help. “

John Andrew Ramsay said that to the best of his knowledge, the family DNA was not searched in the Zonbenet case due to some restrictions under Colorado law.

Colorado law

Mitch Morrissey, a former Denver district attorney and co-founder of United Data Connect, the company that provided Arizona with DNA technology to solve Alison’s murder case, said there were some reasons for the Ramsay lawsuit that needed to be changed to manage. Family DNA Search.

John Bennett Ramsay, found dead 6, 25 years ago; The tragic murder case remains unresolved

“We created the family search software. We delivered it to the state where Mr. Feldman’s daughter was killed. We delivered it to the state of Colorado. It’s the United Data Connect family search software that saw Mr. Feldman’s daughter killed. It never was. The reason Ramsey has been used in the case is that it prohibits the use of less than full profile, ”Morrissey said. “Colorado has since stopped family searches and stopped using our software because of the budget.”

John Andrew Ramsay similarly stated that authorities would need a complete DNA profile to conduct a heredity search. There was an unknown male DNA marker in Jonbenet’s underwear, but that’s not enough to create a complete DNA profile. DNA and JonBenet’s DNA are mixed 50/50.

“What we have is not enough,” he said. “You want to go back and possibly re-examine whether you can extract more data from that sample, you know, get more markers.”

He added that the Ramsay family believes that “there are many other items that have never been tested that could provide further information.”

According to Morrissey, an investigative genetic genealogy could be more likely to be discovered.

“They’re being careful about using it because it may not be appropriate for them,” Morrissey explained. “They have a limited amount of DNA. They can only use that much, and then they’re out of it.”

DNA eventually disappears if it is tested multiple times, the former DA said.

“If it’s not a strategy that’s going to help them, they’re going to destroy the DNA, make it sequential. And who knows, five years from now, they’ll probably pick the mix they have for sequencing, or an absolute There may be new technology that allows them to accept the limited amount of DNA they have and use it for that technique. So they are taking a very careful, thoughtful approach to dealing with it and deciding whether it will be appropriate or not, “he said. Said.

Development

John Andrew Ramsay said his family is meeting with representatives of the governor’s office this week about the possibility of an independent agency conducting DNA tests in the case.

“What we want, in fact, is for impartial investigators to take action and examine everything and apply the latest science and technology to the case,” he said.

BPD says it has followed 21,016 tips, letters and emails and has traveled to 19 states since December 26, 1996 to interview more than a thousand people about the killings. The department has worked in collaboration with federal, state and local agencies The case and as recently as March 2022 were met with those officers.

In addition, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has updated more than 750 reference samples, including the latest DNA technology, the department said in a statement.