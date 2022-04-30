JonBenet Ramsey’s father unveils petition pressing Colorado governor to advance daughter’s murder case



First in Fox: LAS VEGAS – John Ramsay, the father of slain John Bennett Ramsey, on Saturday announced a petition to Colorado Governor Jared Polis to allow an independent agency to conduct DNA testing instead of the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

Ramsey told Gadget Clock Digital at the Crimecon 2022 Convention in Las Vegas on Saturday, “Hopefully the state of Colorado will intervene and get an application from the crime scene for items that can be DNA tested that have not been tested.” . “It will take a lot of help to get it started again. But, you know, the government is very responsive, and we’re talking politicians, and we want them to do the right thing.”

If Colorado officials “know there are enough people behind the petition” to tell them to do the right thing, they will do it, “Ramsay said.

John Bennett Ramsay, found dead 6, 25 years ago; The tragic murder case remains unresolved

“It’s a cold case, and they don’t call it a cold case, but it’s a cold case for all intents and purposes,” Ramsay said. “I don’t know why they wouldn’t test DNA samples that should be tested. It’s amazing.”

John Bennett’s mother reported him missing to police when she was 6 years old on the morning of December 26, 1996, after finding a long ransom note claiming more than 8 118,000 in exchange for John Bennett. John Radhamsy found his body later that day in the basement of his home.

An autopsy revealed that Jonbenet had died of asphyxiation and head injuries. Boulder City Medical Examiner reported an 8 1/2-inch fracture in his skull. Authorities have not found any suspects in the case.

Ramsay and investigative journalist Paula Woodward, author of “We Have Your Daughter,” spoke at the conference on Saturday afternoon with thousands of guests and speakers, ranging from crime victims to high-profile law enforcement figures and scientists.

“The Boulder police were completely inexperienced, and I don’t blame them for that,” Ramsey told the conference. “I blame them for not getting help from people who knew what they were doing.”

Ramsay criticized the department for “arrogance,” “arrogance”, “arrogance” and inexperience when he killed his daughter. He went on to say that infanticide should be investigated as a federal crime.

“We can’t leave the murder of a child in the hands of the local police,” Ramsay said.

BPD said in a statement on the 25th anniversary of JonBenet’s assassination in December 2021 that it had processed more than 1,500 pieces of evidence and “reviewed or investigated more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails.”

The BPD said in a statement that due to advances in DNA technology, “multiple suspects have been run through the system for matches” and investigators have “updated more than 750 reference samples, including the latest DNA technology.”

“As the department continues to use new technology to enhance investigations, it is actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes to see if they can be applied in this case,” BPD said at the time.

The new petition, which has received more than 600 interviews since Ramsay’s speech, called on the police to use its “powers” to intervene in the case and allow an independent DNA analysis.

“You have the power,” the petition reads. “In light of the lack of progress by the Boulder Police, we, the undersigned petitioners, ask you to transfer the DNA decisions of this case from the BPD to an independent body so that there is a last chance for the justice that Jonbenet deserves.”

Boulder Police and the governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.