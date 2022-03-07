Jones, Michigan beat No. 23 Ohio State; B10 tourney up next



DeVante ‘Jones scored 21 points and rallied in Michigan’s second half, ending his up-and-down Big Ten regular season on Sunday, beating No. 23 Ohio State 75-69.

Phil-in coach Phil Martelli guided Wolverines (17-13, 11-9) as coach Juan Howard ended his five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in a postgame handshake line.

Howard is expected to be on the sidelines again when the Big Ten conference begins this week.

EJ Liddell holds his eighth double-double record for Ohio State with 16 points and 13 rebounds (19-10, 12-8).

The seeds for the conference tour are yet to be determined.

With nine points behind in the first half and seven points behind at the break, the Wolverines led 56-44 with 10:18 left 14-1 in the second half.

The Buckeyes pulled within four points with 11 seconds left, but Terrence Williams II made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Williams added 17 points for the Wolverines and Eli Brooks and Musa Diabet added 14 points.

Malaki Branham led Ohio State with 18 points and Justin Ahrens had 12 with four 3-pointers.

Dickinson is unavailable

Wolverines 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson missed Sunday’s game due to a stomach ailment.

Big picture

MICHIGAN: Wolverine’s offense has taken a hit in Dickinson’s absence, shooting 41% after reaching at least 50% in the last three games.

Ohio State: The Bookies have dropped their fourth game against an unseeded team in their last seven outings. Opponents have shot 42.2% or better in those six games.

Next up:

The Big Ten tournament starts on Wednesday.