Sports

Jones, Michigan beat No. 23 Ohio State; B10 tourney up next

22 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Jones, Michigan beat No. 23 Ohio State; B10 tourney up next
Written by admin
Jones, Michigan beat No. 23 Ohio State; B10 tourney up next

Jones, Michigan beat No. 23 Ohio State; B10 tourney up next

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

DeVante ‘Jones scored 21 points and rallied in Michigan’s second half, ending his up-and-down Big Ten regular season on Sunday, beating No. 23 Ohio State 75-69.

Phil-in coach Phil Martelli guided Wolverines (17-13, 11-9) as coach Juan Howard ended his five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in a postgame handshake line.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Howard is expected to be on the sidelines again when the Big Ten conference begins this week.

EJ Liddell holds his eighth double-double record for Ohio State with 16 points and 13 rebounds (19-10, 12-8).

The seeds for the conference tour are yet to be determined.

Javinee Wheeler, right, defends the first half of an NCAA College basketball game on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

Javinee Wheeler, right, defends the first half of an NCAA College basketball game on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.
(AP Photo / J Lapret)

With nine points behind in the first half and seven points behind at the break, the Wolverines led 56-44 with 10:18 left 14-1 in the second half.

The Buckeyes pulled within four points with 11 seconds left, but Terrence Williams II made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Williams added 17 points for the Wolverines and Eli Brooks and Musa Diabet added 14 points.

Malaki Branham led Ohio State with 18 points and Justin Ahrens had 12 with four 3-pointers.

Dickinson is unavailable

Wolverines 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson missed Sunday’s game due to a stomach ailment.

Big picture

MICHIGAN: Wolverine’s offense has taken a hit in Dickinson’s absence, shooting 41% after reaching at least 50% in the last three games.

READ Also  Arsenal leader slams 'unjust' speculation that Arteta could lose job

Ohio State: The Bookies have dropped their fourth game against an unseeded team in their last seven outings. Opponents have shot 42.2% or better in those six games.

Next up:

The Big Ten tournament starts on Wednesday.

#Jones #Michigan #beat #Ohio #State #B10 #tourney

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Amit Khatri Silver Medal: Amit Khatri Wins 20 Leading Silver Medals in World Athletics Athletics: Amit Khatri Wins Silver Medal

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment