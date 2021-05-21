Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Ajay Sain is a talented Free Fire athlete for Personnel Elite. He’s popularly is named Jonty Gaming, which is the identify of the YouTube channel that he runs. The channel in the intervening time has 2.87 million subscribers.

This text takes a look at Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, Okay/D ratio, and diversified minute print.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming’s lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has performed 16208 squad video games and has gained on 6284 circumstances, affirming a resolve charge of 38.77%. He has 53663 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of 5.41.

Within the case of the duo mode, the YouTuber has performed 2028 matches and has secured 497 victories, translating to a resolve charge of 24.50%. He racked up 6548 frags at a Okay/D ratio of 4.28 on this mode.

Jonty Gaming has moreover performed 4716 solo video games and has triumphed in 697 of them, making his resolve charge 14.77%. With 14122 kills in these matches, he has a Okay/D ratio of three.51.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming’s ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has performed 155 squad matches in probably the most up to date ranked season and has secured 39 victories, translating to a resolve charge of 25.16%. He racked up 568 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 4.90 on this mode.

The negate materials creator has gained 1 of the ten ranked duo video games that he has performed this season, making his resolve charge 10.00%. He has 44 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of 4.89.

Jonty Gaming has moreover performed 2 ranked solo matches this season however is however to steady a resolve or a abolish.

Label: The stats on this text had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re matter to commerce because the YouTuber continues to play more video games in Garena Free Fire.

Jonty Gaming’s YouTube channel and views

The foremost video on Ajay Sain’s YouTube channel modified into posted help in November 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 353 motion pictures and has garnered 168 million blended views.

As acknowledged before, the Jonty Gaming YouTube channel has 2.87 million subscribers.

As per Social Blade, Jonty Gaming has garnered 70okay subscribers and 9.467 million views within the closing 30 days. Readers can click on right here to discuss with the YouTube channel.

Jonty Gaming’s social media handles

Proper listed here are the hyperlinks to Jonty Gaming’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click on on right here

Discord server: Click on on right here

