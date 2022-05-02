Jordan Addison transfer portal rumors, USC link prompts call from Pat Narduzzi to Lincoln Riley: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Rumors of Pittsburgh star receiver Jordan Addison’s possible entry into the NCAA transfer portal have engulfed the college football world over the weekend.

Addison had until May 1 to decide whether to enter the transfer portal, but as the deadline passed, he did not appear to have entered.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi called USC coach Lincoln Riley to express his displeasure at the idea that the idea would be committed at Addison School when it was rumored as a potential destination, ESPN reported Friday. Pittsburgh officials suspect the USC was tampering.

Returning to Pittsburgh is still an option for Addison, according to reports. To be eligible to play in the 2022 season without a discount, Addison must enter the transfer portal before May 1. If anything after that he has to sit for the whole season.

Trojans Wire noted that Narduzzi’s reported anger towards Riley seemed to be different from what he had said about Brian Kelly and Notre Dame’s alleged attempt to seduce Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh in 2021. In February, Narduzji apparently hooked Kelly off and blamed the process on the “back channel”.

Addison was an unanimous All-American and winner of the Fred Biletnikov Award after a great season in 2021. He made 100 catches at 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Lane Kiffin thinks Tennessee is too much for him, this time about zero

Riley flew from Oklahoma to USC and was soon followed by Suners quarterback Caleb Williams.

College football coaches have expressed concern over the lack of name, image and likeness (NIL) and regulations around the transfer portal.

Alabama coach Nick Saban told the Associated Press last month that the NCAA’s current way of doing business is unsustainable.

“The idea of ​​names, images and similarities was for players to create opportunities for themselves using their names, images and similes. That was it,” Saban said. “So last year, in our team, our boys probably did a lot more or more than anyone else in the country.”

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young struck a deal with a local BMW dealer, Jameson signed a deal with Williams Bose, and Cool-Aid McKinsey signed a deal with Cool-Aid.

NIL contracts have been linked to recruitment with the College Transfer Portal

“But it creates a situation where you can basically buy players,” Saban added. “You can do that in recruitment. I mean, if that’s what we want in college football, I don’t know. And you can also get players to go to the transfer portal to see if they can get them anywhere else. They can come to your place.”

Saban said he supported paying players compensation but added that players have free access to school without any reaction.

“We now have an NFL model without a contract, but everyone has a free agency,” he said. “It’s good for players to have money. I’m here for it. I’m not against it. But there must be some responsibility on both sides, which you can call contract. So that you have the opportunity to develop. In a way that will help them succeed.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.