Jordan asks Mayorkas if new DHS ‘disinformation’ board will look into Fauci, Walensky statements



After Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas announced the creation of a Disinformation Governance Board to combat misinformation in his department, Republican lawmakers were on top of the announcement, accusing the Department of Homeland Security of going too far.

Representative Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, joined the chorus of critics on Thursday when he confronted the mayors during a hearing by the House Judiciary Committee overseen by the DHS.

“Mr. Secretary, yesterday you announced the formation of the Disinformation Governance Board at the DHS. You issued a bulletin two months ago, here is a big fancy bulletin in red, white and blue. You said misleading, misleading, misleading, and misinformation. , MDM, you are saying this, misleading statements destroy the trust of the government. I was just thinking, when the head of the CDC, Miss Walensky, said that vaccinators cannot get the virus, does it hurt trust? In the government? “

Jordan lists further examples where current or former government officials have made important statements that have been proven suspicious or even false.

“When the highest paid official in our government, the smartest person on the planet, Dr. Fawcett, said that the virus did not come from a lab, did it undermine trust in the government? And will it be something like this governing board?” Jordan asked. “What if 51 former Intel executives told us that the story of Hunter Biden contained all sorts of Russian misinformation?”

Mayorkas responded without citing Jordan’s example, only giving a statement about the board’s intentions.

“Congressman, the Disinformation Board addresses misinformation that undermines the security and safety of our motherland. And the primary areas we are focusing on are the promotion of confusion and its possible connection–” Jordan said before cutting him off. Challenge his statement.

“But your bulletin didn’t mention it. It talked about Kovid,” Jordan said. “It was about Kovid.”

Committee Chairman Rep. Gerold Nadler, DNY, intervened, told Jordan his time was up and allowed Mayerkas to end his response. He did so, ending his previous sentence with “and its connection to violence.”

The threat of terrorism was discussed in a February 2022 DHS bulletin as a reason for the so-called “MDM” to contribute to a “higher threat environment”. Although the bulletin blamed the environment. “[c]The continuing call for violence in the U.S. critical infrastructure has been blamed for the situation, with “misleading descriptions” such as “this is unproven massive electoral fraud and COVID-19 related”.