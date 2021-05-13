Jordan Banjo reveals he tipped the scales at 23 stone during Diversity’s rise to success on BGT



Jordan Banjo has revealed that he tipped the scales at nearly 23 stone (146kg) amid his dance troupe Diversity’s rise to success when he was a youngster.

Making the confession during a particular Free Males version of ITV’s Free Girls on Thursday, the TV persona, 28, admitted that he felt like a ‘fraud’ as he and his fellow dancers vied for the high prize on Britain’s Acquired Expertise again in 2009.

The Best Dancer star recalled: ‘After we first went on Britain’s Acquired Expertise, I used to be 16 and at my heaviest, I went to slightly below 23 stone. I used to be solely 16 at this level, 6ft5. I’ve all the time been fairly a giant dude.

Jordan Banjo has revealed that he tipped the scales at nearly 23 stone (146kg) amid his dance troupe Diversity’s rise to success when he was a youngster (pictured in 2016)

‘Evaluate me to the different boys, all they’ve bought to do is sneeze they usually get an ab. I regarded at a slice of chocolate cake and it felt like I gained a stone and that was all the time the means.

‘At first, it was troublesome after we first began. You’re a part of the greatest dance group in the nation, you’re younger, I’m 16, and to be blunt I felt like a little bit of a fraud.

‘All my mates are dancing round, flipping round, concentrating on having the time of their lives and there was me at the again attempting to work out how to disguise myself and form of get away with a routine.’

Nonetheless, with the pressures of social media, and feeling that he wanted to have a sure picture, Jordan revealed that he quickly took issues to one other excessive.

Variations: Making the confession during a particular Free Males version of ITV’s Free Girls on Thursday, the TV persona, 28, admitted that he felt like a ‘fraud’ as he and his fellow dancers vied for the high prize on Britain’s Acquired Expertise again in 2009 (pictured in 2009)

Previous: The Variety star, 28, recalled when he fluctuated between 12 and nearly 23 stone from 2009 (pictured left in an previous image)

He went on: ‘You get the pressures of social media – for me I went too far the different means. I then was 6ft5 and ended up weighing 11 and a half stone. I actually went means too far the different means due to all the pressures I felt to be a sure means.’

And he admitted that he nonetheless feels stress now, explaining: ‘I’d say in the final 12 months it’s been the worst it’s ever been. Between lockdown and never being as lively…

‘You go on social media and there’s a bunch of individuals out and about making the better of their lifetime of lockdown and “Oh I’m going to do that and that” after which there’s me at dwelling with my children like, move me the Pringles please.’

He added: ‘Now all the pieces is so accessible, you see everybody’s life as they put it on the market. Everybody needs you to understand their life as being good.

Struggles: Jordan Banjo has revealed that he tipped the scales at 23 stone (146kg) amid his dance troupe Diversity’s rise to success when he was a youngster

(*23*) Variations: The KISS FM presenter was ordered to shed some pounds by medical doctors as they declared him morbidly overweight at the tender age of 13 (pictured left in 2009, proper in 2020)

‘Somebody will add a health club selfie, they’ve been in the health club for 2 hours, they’ve taken 50 photos, they’ve bought the proper angle, they give the impression of being the greatest they will look, they put that up there as if that’s regular.’

Again in January, Jordan revealed that his older brother Ashley Banjo, who rose to fame with him in Variety, helped him by his weight struggles.

In an interview, the Variety star recalled when his sibling, 32, ‘saved my life at each ends of the scale’, as he fluctuated between 12 and 22 stone from 2009.

The dancer shared: ‘I turned to Ash as a result of I knew I used to be both going to have to do one thing about my weight or issues had been going to get means, means worse.’

Dance troupe: Jordan admitted that he felt like a ‘fraud’ as he and his fellow dancers vied for the high prize on Britain’s Acquired Expertise again in 2009 (pictured)

The KISS FM presenter was ordered to shed some pounds by medical doctors as they declared him morbidly overweight at the tender age of 13.

Simply earlier than he turned 18, the TV and radio star reached out for assist from the choreographer after years of struggling to observe a nutritious diet.

The TV star advised The Mirror: ‘It’s no secret that I struggled with my weight. Ash was sensible. He helped me rethink my food plan and put collectively a exercise routine. The burden got here off fairly rapidly.’

After dropping almost half of his physique weight following his Britain’s Acquired Expertise win in 2009, Jordan was nonetheless decided to shed extra kilos, admitting he’d solely eat a bowl of cereal and rooster breast every day.

He recalled: ‘Ash had set me on a great path however he’s tremendous busy, so he’d left me to get on with it on my very own. I had to work exhausting to try to preserve it. However all I may take into consideration was dropping extra weight, and it bought uncontrolled.’

The daddy-of-two, who at the moment weighs 17 stone, mentioned his turning level got here when he returned to the stage for a Christmas efficiency, however nobody in the viewers recognised him.

Jordan added: ‘It took rather a lot for me to ask for assist that first time, however he had my again – and he had it once more once I’d bought uncontrolled. Ash saved my life at each ends of the scale – actually.’

Elsewhere on Free Males, Jordan – who shares two youngsters along with his fiancée Naomi Courts – spoke about the efforts he’s put into elevating his son Cassius, three.

He mentioned: ‘From me, elevating boys and all the pieces we simply mentioned, as a comparatively new dad myself – my son is 3-years-old, Cassius – all the pieces we simply mentioned there, about the accountability… It’s all effectively and good altering nappies, giving bottles, this and that.

‘As his character’s popping out extra, when he’s saying issues, when his behaviour shifts, when he has a destructive emotion, when he will get indignant, when he’s upset, how he responds to anger, even along with his little sister, no matter you do as a father or mother, actually shapes somebody’s life.

‘Each evening once I put him to mattress I lay in mattress with him for 5 minutes, I ask him about his day, I be certain that he’s had a great day, if he’s had a nasty day I be certain that he tells me.

‘If I’ve been brief with him or I’ve had a go at him, or misplaced my mood I be certain that I apologise in that second and once I put him to mattress. I don’t really feel like loads of mother and father maintain themselves accountable in these conditions.’

Doting: ‘I turned to Ash as a result of I knew I used to be both going to have to do one thing about my weight or issues had been going to get means, means worse’, the dancer shared

ITV’s Free Girls was rebranded to Free Males, with Jordan becoming a member of anchor Richard Madeley and fellow panellists Martin Kemp and Robert Rinder.

Coinciding with Psychological Well being Consciousness Week, the all-male panel was the subsequent section of Free Girls’s Stand By Your Males psychological well being marketing campaign which urges males to open up and search assist when wanted.

The panel mentioned a wide range of subjects starting from physique confidence to psychological well being, in addition to whether or not flirting is dishonest and issues they suppose males want to focus on extra.

Speaking about whether or not he felt stress about the means he regarded as a pop star, Spandau Ballet musician Martin mentioned: ‘At all times. Once I was 17, I used to be in the band, so I used to be all the time conscious of how I regarded.

Fluctuating: As well as to gaining weight, Jordan additionally grappled with dropping an enormous quantity of his measurement as he fluctuated. Pictured in 2012

‘However I feel these days we’re a lot extra well being aware and physique conscious than we ever have been. I feel it’s a generational factor as effectively.

‘In the event you’d mentioned to my dad about taking care of his physique when he was busy making his lard sandwiches to go to work – actually lard taken out of the roast dinner tray – should you’d have mentioned to him about physique consciousness he would have laughed.’

TV decide Robert Rinder mentioned: ‘It’s all porkie pies, proper? Precisely as you describe social media, Instagram being the very worst, has achieved extra violence to all of our psychological well being, however particularly younger individuals who put out precisely as you describe, fully false photos of this fully good life, all of it’s full and utter nonsense.

‘The best way I describe it’s halitosis of the human soul. And the consequence is there’s been extra stress than ever to dwell up to this false narrative of how individuals are supposed to look.

‘I bought uncontrolled’: After dropping almost half of his physique weight, he was nonetheless decided to shed the kilos, admitting he’d solely eat cereal and rooster breast every day (pictured in 2018)

‘Objectification of no matter gender is basically unhealthy and we do have to admit, there’ll be a lot of ladies watching, it’s all the time worse and it has been worse for years and doubtless will proceed to be, for girls…

‘However there’s one thing we want to discuss as effectively which is resilience and giving individuals who remark on your physique picture your completely aggressively undivided indifference. Bullying is all the time about the bully and I feel we want to discuss that.

‘It appears to me that a part of the dialog is about, certain, tackling this, but additionally about having self esteem to say “should you’re going to write one thing imply and nasty finally that’s about you.”‘

Talking about transferring into tv and whether or not his physique consciousness modified Robert mentioned: ‘Not a lot my physique consciousness. One among the issues about being in the regulation and being coated with a gown, I’m evaluated by my mind.

Letting free: ITV’s Free Girls was rebranded to Free Males, with Jordan becoming a member of anchor Richard Madeley and fellow panellists Martin Kemp and Robert Rinder

‘In reality, I wore the identical go well with for each interview for about three years and I inspired Nadia Sawalha to do precisely the identical factor on this present [Loose Women].

‘Day two of sporting the identical outfit folks had been phoning in questioning whether or not she had taken go away of her senses. So issues are a bit of bit totally different.

‘However I do health for my psychological well being and that’s why I took half in that. I actually like having a dialog about that. I’ve bought a one pack now after lockdown.’

Richard mentioned his personal experiences, as he mentioned: ‘I’m 65 in the present day! Even previous males like me come underneath loads of stress to clarify how we glance.

‘For instance, I used to be born blonde, Boris Johnson blonde once I was a bit of boy, so I’ve been advised as blonde born folks, as they go gray, notably males, the solar, swimming, moist hair in the summer season, will make you go a bit blonde once more.

‘That’s occurred to me. I’ve been accused many times and once more of dying my hair and placing streaks in my hair.

‘And I haven’t and I’ve had to put up with this for 2 or three years. Thoughts you generally you may truly stroll right into a lure of your individual making.’

Free Girls airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. Catch up on Free Males on ITV Hub.