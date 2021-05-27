Jordan Beckham – Age, Height, Net Worth

Jordan Beckham – Age, Peak, Net Worth



Jordan Beckham is a social media sensation from Florida, United States. Discover Jordan Beckham Age, Peak, Weight, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Biography, and way more.

Jordan Beckham is a superb TikToker and Instagram influencer from Jacksonville of Florida, United States. She is a wonderful TikTok star who is known for her lip-sync movies on hip-hop, rap, and pop songs. Jordan additionally uploads several types of challenges and dance movies.

Jordan Beckham Age

Jordan Beckham (born April 19, 2004) is 17 years previous as of 2021. She receives her birthday items and needs on April 19. Born in mid-April makes her zodiac signal Aries.

Biography: Household, Schooling

Jordan Beckham was born to very caring dad and mom residing in Jacksonville of Florida, United States. She has not revealed a lot details about her dad and mom. She moved to Huntington, California for some time however she at the moment resides in Florida. Jordan grew up together with her brother whose identify is Cole Beckham. She is at the moment enrolled in Oceanway Center College.

Jordan Beckham Net Worth

The web price of Jordan Beckham is $900 thousand as of 2021. She primarily earns from TikTok. Aside from TikTok, she makes cash from YouTube income and different sponsorship tasks on Instagram.

Net Worth in 2021 $900 thousand Annual Earnings $75 thousand Belongings Will Replace

Profession Data

Jordan Beckham began her profession as a TikToker proper when she opened her TikTok account. Initially, she posted lip-sync movies till individuals began to note her on TikTok. Her performing talent there attracted an enormous quantity of viewers. She has a verified account on TikTok that goes by the username ‘jordanbeckham_’. Jordan has over 2.5 million followers and 69.7 million likes on her movies. She often posts dance movies, a number of challenges, private vlogs, lip-sync movies, and brief humorous clips on her account.

She has an incredible determine and style sense which she by no means falls to showcase in her movies. Equally, her Instagram account additionally has about 400 thousand followers. She usually posts self-portraits and photographs from skilled shoots there. We will contact her at [email protected]. Jordan has lately opened a private channel on YouTube. Her channel ‘jordan beckham’ has about 72 thousand subscribers. She uploads private vlogs, pranks, revelation movies, Q&A movies, and shock movies on her YouTube channel.

SHOPPING FOR COLE (AND MY VACATION)!

Peak and Weight

The peak of Jordan Beckham is 5 ft and 4 inches. She is a self-educated health fanatic. She often workouts and has a lean physique construct. Her weight is 45 kg and he or she has silky hair that she likes to paint usually. Jordan has daring arched eyebrows which inform so much about her versatile persona.

Boyfriend and Courting

The attractive TikTok star is at the moment single since she doesn’t have a boyfriend. Jordan has an outgoing nature. So, if she was in a relationship, she would have spoken about it by now. Until now, Jordan has not dated anybody.

Husband and Youngsters

Jordan Beckham is just too younger to get married. Therefore, she has not given delivery to kids but.

Fast Wiki and Bio

Primary Data Full Actual Identify Jordan Beckham Date of Delivery April 19, 2004 Age 17 years previous Birthday April 19 Nick Identify Jordan Household Identify Beckham Delivery Place Jacksonville, Florida, United States Present Residence Florida, United States Gender Feminine Occupation TikToker, Instagram Star Nationality American Ethnicity White Faith Christianity Solar Signal Aries Awards Underneath Assessment Bodily Stats Peak in Ft 5 ft and 4 inches Weight in Kg 45 kg Peak in Meter 1.62 m Weight in Lbs 99 lbs Measurement 32-22-31 Hair Colour Darkish Brown Eye Colour Blue Shoe Dimension (US) 6 Tattoo None Household Father Not Revealed Mom Not Talked about Brother(s) Cole Beckham Sister(s) No Sister Grandfather Not Disclosed Grandmother Not Divulged Private Life Marital Standing Single Boyfriend Nonetheless Single Husband Not But Married Son(s) Not But Born Daughter(s) Not Given Delivery Schooling Highest Qualification Nonetheless In College Excessive College Oceanway Center College School Not Attended College Not Enrolled Profiles TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Did You Know?