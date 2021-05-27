Jordan Beckham – Age, Height, Net Worth

Jordan Beckham – Age, Peak, Net Worth
Jordan Beckham is a social media sensation from Florida, United States. Discover Jordan Beckham Age, Peak, Weight, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Biography, and way more.
Jordan Beckham is a superb TikToker and Instagram influencer from Jacksonville of Florida, United States. She is a wonderful TikTok star who is known for her lip-sync movies on hip-hop, rap, and pop songs. Jordan additionally uploads several types of challenges and dance movies.
Jordan Beckham Age
Jordan Beckham (born April 19, 2004) is 17 years previous as of 2021. She receives her birthday items and needs on April 19. Born in mid-April makes her zodiac signal Aries.
Biography: Household, Schooling
Jordan Beckham was born to very caring dad and mom residing in Jacksonville of Florida, United States. She has not revealed a lot details about her dad and mom. She moved to Huntington, California for some time however she at the moment resides in Florida. Jordan grew up together with her brother whose identify is Cole Beckham. She is at the moment enrolled in Oceanway Center College.
Jordan Beckham Net Worth
The web price of Jordan Beckham is $900 thousand as of 2021. She primarily earns from TikTok. Aside from TikTok, she makes cash from YouTube income and different sponsorship tasks on Instagram.
|Net Worth in 2021
|$900 thousand
|Annual Earnings
|$75 thousand
|Belongings
|Will Replace
Profession Data
Jordan Beckham began her profession as a TikToker proper when she opened her TikTok account. Initially, she posted lip-sync movies till individuals began to note her on TikTok. Her performing talent there attracted an enormous quantity of viewers. She has a verified account on TikTok that goes by the username ‘jordanbeckham_’. Jordan has over 2.5 million followers and 69.7 million likes on her movies. She often posts dance movies, a number of challenges, private vlogs, lip-sync movies, and brief humorous clips on her account.
She has an incredible determine and style sense which she by no means falls to showcase in her movies. Equally, her Instagram account additionally has about 400 thousand followers. She usually posts self-portraits and photographs from skilled shoots there. We will contact her at [email protected]. Jordan has lately opened a private channel on YouTube. Her channel ‘jordan beckham’ has about 72 thousand subscribers. She uploads private vlogs, pranks, revelation movies, Q&A movies, and shock movies on her YouTube channel.
Peak and Weight
The peak of Jordan Beckham is 5 ft and 4 inches. She is a self-educated health fanatic. She often workouts and has a lean physique construct. Her weight is 45 kg and he or she has silky hair that she likes to paint usually. Jordan has daring arched eyebrows which inform so much about her versatile persona.
Boyfriend and Courting
The attractive TikTok star is at the moment single since she doesn’t have a boyfriend. Jordan has an outgoing nature. So, if she was in a relationship, she would have spoken about it by now. Until now, Jordan has not dated anybody.
Husband and Youngsters
Jordan Beckham is just too younger to get married. Therefore, she has not given delivery to kids but.
Fast Wiki and Bio
|Primary Data
|Full Actual Identify
|Jordan Beckham
|Date of Delivery
|April 19, 2004
|Age
|17 years previous
|Birthday
|April 19
|Nick Identify
|Jordan
|Household Identify
|Beckham
|Delivery Place
|Jacksonville, Florida, United States
|Present Residence
|Florida, United States
|Gender
|Feminine
|Occupation
|TikToker, Instagram Star
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Faith
|Christianity
|Solar Signal
|Aries
|Awards
|Underneath Assessment
|Bodily Stats
|Peak in Ft
|5 ft and 4 inches
|Weight in Kg
|45 kg
|Peak in Meter
|1.62 m
|Weight in Lbs
|99 lbs
|Measurement
|32-22-31
|Hair Colour
|Darkish Brown
|Eye Colour
|Blue
|Shoe Dimension (US)
|6
|Tattoo
|None
|Household
|Father
|Not Revealed
|Mom
|Not Talked about
|Brother(s)
|Cole Beckham
|Sister(s)
|No Sister
|Grandfather
|Not Disclosed
|Grandmother
|Not Divulged
|Private Life
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Boyfriend
|Nonetheless Single
|Husband
|Not But Married
|Son(s)
|Not But Born
|Daughter(s)
|Not Given Delivery
|Schooling
|Highest Qualification
|Nonetheless In College
|Excessive College
|Oceanway Center College
|School
|Not Attended
|College
|Not Enrolled
|Profiles
|TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter
Did You Know?
- Jordan Beckham Wikipedia: Jordan Beckham doesn’t have a Wikipedia web page however she is an energetic individual on her social media, and her bio may be discovered on numerous websites.
- Jordan Beckham likes to take selfies.
- She is an aspiring mannequin.
#Jordan #Beckham #Age #Peak #Net #Worth