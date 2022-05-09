Jordan Kyrou, David Perron help Blues beat Wild to even series



Jordan Kiro and David Perron have both scored twice, Jordan Binnington has made 28 saves in his first start of the post season and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Sunday to win the Western Conference Series top seven 2-2. .

Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and two assists, and Peron also added an assist for St. Louis.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota. Mark-Andre Fleury made 29 saves.

Game 5 Tuesday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, before returning to St. Louis for Game 6 on Thursday.

In the second period, Kiru and Peron broke the tie 1-1 with a goal of 54 seconds.

Peron converts the lead into a shot that traps Fleury. Minnesota forward Marcus Foligano tried to stop the puck from rolling across the line, but he flipped it over Flurry’s back and into the net.

Ryan O’Reilly’s shot from the pass pushed Kiru to a 3-1 lead in the second game of the game, who assisted on both goals in the second half.

Boldy scored from the net at 2:39 to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Perron added an empty net goal with 1:58 remaining and O’Reilly had a power-play goal with 1 minute left to cap the scoring.

Binnington, who lost his previous nine post-season starts, picked up his first playoff win after beating Boston in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Towards the end of the second period, he denied Kaprizov the point-blank range. Binnington also stopped Matt Zucarello in a 2-on-1 breakout in the middle of the final period.

Binnington was replaced by Ville Husor, who scored nine goals in 59 shots at Games 2 and 3 and saved 37 in the opener after dismissing Wilde.

Coach Craig Berbe says he has squatted with Binnington.

St. Louis hit first when Kiru pounded his own rebound in just 4:19 of the game.

Caprizov tied 1-1 with a pass from Jared Spurgeon with his fifth goal of the series starting at 5:54.

Caprivoz, who recorded the first hat-trick in post-season franchise history in Game 2, was widely open in the slot. His five goals for the most goals in a series combined him with Wes Wallace and Marianne Gabrique. Wallace and Gabrique each scored five goals in the 2003 Western Conference semifinals against Vancouver.

Injury

Blues defender Tore Krug (lower body), Nick Lady (upper) and Robert Bortuzzo (upper) were without. They also lost Marco Scandella with injuries early in the first period. Scott Perunovich made his first appearance since 15 January. Rookie Steven Santini made his playoff debut.

Continuous success

Minnesota and St. Louis are just two of the four teams that have played nine times in the last 10 seasons. Pittsburgh (10 times) and Washington (9) are out of the list