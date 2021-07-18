Jordan Spieth Shows Up Strong and in Second Place at the British Open

Never tell Jordan Spieth he’s back.

“I hate it, ‘He’s back,'” he said last month. “I’ve never been anywhere.”

Granted, he still roamed the grounds of PGA Tour events in recent seasons, but Spieth, a former world No.1 in men’s golf, had fallen to 92nd in the standings just six months ago. Winner of three major championships before the age of 24, he had not won a tournament for four years. In addition, he looked and seemed lost, a state familiar to his trade and a state that can become permanent.

Then on Sunday in the final round of the British Open, Spieth was the biggest threat to catch up with eventual champion Collin Morikawa. Spieth is said to be two strokes behind precocious Morikawa, who has now won twice in just eight major league games.

Neither muscular nor swashbuckling, 24-year-old Morikawa wins with a mixture of calm and momentum, much like Spieth did when he won two majors in his first 10 starts from 2015 to 2017. .