Jordana Brewster and boyfriend Mason Morfit stroll hand in hand on a morning coffee date in LA

She’s gearing up for the newest installment from the Quick and the Livid franchise.

And Jordana Brewster appeared utterly comfy on a morning coffee date with boyfriend Mason Morfit in Brentwood on Monday morning.

The 41-year-old actress strolled hand in hand together with her beau of 1 12 months forward of the discharge of F9 the place she reprises her function as Mia Toretto.

Jordana sported a stylish gray sweater with khaki wide-leg slacks whereas choosing up a snack on the stylish Brentwood Nation Mart.

She added a few thick gold chains to match earrings, and wore a pink tie-dye masks beneath her nostril in efforts to guard herself amid COVID-19.

Mason, a hedge fund CEO, dressed equally as comfortably sporting a darkish gray crewneck sweater and denims with blue loafers.

They sat down at a bistro desk and indulged in breakfast treats earlier than heading off with their to-go drinks.

Jordana not too long ago posted a selfie in the automobile as she made the ‘highway journey’ to the picturesque beachside city together with her man and her two sons Julian, seven, and Rowan, 4.

However regardless of being in trip mode, the actress has been gearing up for the extremely anticipated launch of ‘F9’ — the ninth installment of the Vin Diesel led motion collection — which is able to hit theatres on June 25.

‘Mia is again and a little extra livid this time round,’ she teased on Friday Could 28.

And in a current interview with Leisure Weekly’s EW’s Binge: The Quick Saga, she spoke about the opportunity of taking part in her character for years to come back.

‘I believe actresses get higher with age. So I would like to play Mia in her 50s or 60s,’ she shared of wrapping out the franchise.

And all through the course of the interview she referred to Mason as her ‘boyfriend,’ confessing that that they had watched her outdated motion pictures collectively.

Jordana and Mason first had been noticed placing on an amorous show final July — a few quick weeks after she and The Purge producer, Andrew Type, formally introduced that they had known as it quits, at which level she filed for divorce.

However regardless of their summer season announcement, it was reported that they had ‘amicably’ cut up earlier in 2020, and Jordana wished new beau Mason a blissful one 12 months anniversary on Could 18 the place she dubbed him ‘the love of [her] life.’

And although Jordana appeared to maneuver on nearly instantly, not too long ago it was revealed that Type has a girlfriend of his personal — actress Alexandra Daddario, 35.