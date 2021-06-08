Jordana Brewster holds hands with beau Mason Morfit after dinner date in West Hollywood

Her ex-husband Andrew Type made his new romance with actress Alexandra Daddario official final month by happening a dinner date to celeb hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood.

And on Monday evening, Jordana Brewster was seen leaving the identical eatery hand in hand with her beau Mason Morfit.

The couple have been inseparable because the actress filed for divorce from the movie producer on July 1 2020.

Dinner date: Jordana Brewster could not cease smiling as she left celeb hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood on Monday evening hand in hand with boyfriend Mason Morfit

The Quick & Livid star, 41, saved her look informal for her date evening.

She paired a black t-shirt with blue denims cropped above the ankle and stepped out in blue slides.

She added a white coat jacket and styled her lengthy hair again from her face.

The monetary govt, 44, wore a blue shirt with a navy swimsuit jacket, belted black trousers and brown footwear.

Relaxed: The Quick & Livid star, 41, saved her look informal, pairing a black t-shirt with blue denims cropped above the ankle and stepping out in blue slides

Star: She added a white coat jacket and styled her lengthy hair again from her face

Romance: Brewster and Morfit have been inseparable since they went public with their relationship final July after the actress filed for divorce from producer husband Andrew Type

Brewster shares two sons with her former husband of 13 years.

The boys – Julian, seven, and Rowan, 4 – have been each born through gestational surrogate.

Brewster is finest identified for her function as Mia in the Quick & Livid franchise.

She reprises the half reverse Vin Diesel in the pandemic-delayed F9 that is directed by Justin Lin and opens in theatres on June 25.

Moved on: : Final month, Type, 52, confirmed his new romance with actress Alexandra Daddario, 35, by additionally having fun with an evening out on the identical celeb-friendly eatery