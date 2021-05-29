Jordana Brewster holds hands with beau Mason Morfit as they walk their dog on Santa Barbara getaway



It has been a yr since Jordana Brewster was glimpsed cozying as much as a brand new man following her cut up from producer husband Andrew Kind.

And the 41-year-old actress proved that she and her beau Mason Morfit have been nonetheless going sturdy as they escaped to Santa Barbara for the vacation weekend.

The Quick & Livid star was seen affectionately holding hands with her hedge fund boyfriend as they walked their dog Endi on a scenic stroll.

Weekend escape: Jordana Brewster, 41, escapes upstate with boyfriend Mason Morfit for the vacation weekend as they are glimpsed affectionately holding hands whereas strolling their dog Endi in Santa Barbara

For the laid again outing the pair opted for comparable outfits as they each strolled in gentle wash blue denims and crisp button down shirts.

Although Jordana opted for a powder blue shirt whereas the ValueAct Capital CEO donned white, the pair’s coordination was very obvious.

The brunette magnificence slipped her toes right into a pair of camel coloured sneakers and Mason was seen in flip flops as they confirmed their affection in direction of each other by holding hands.

And although the pair have solely publicly been an merchandise since final July, the power of their relationship continues to show sturdy.

Couple’s coordination: For the scenic stroll the pair opted to coordinate their outfits as they each strolled in crisp button down shirts and lightweight washed denims

Liked up: The pair have been first seen packing on the PDA in Malibu final July, a mere weeks after she and producer husband Kind introduced their divorce after 13 years of marriage

On Might 27, Jordana posted a selfie within the automobile as she made the ‘highway journey’ to the picturesque beachside city with her man and her two sons Julian, seven, and Rowan, 4.

However regardless of being in trip mode, the actress has been gearing up for the extremely anticipated launch of ‘F9’ — the ninth installment of the Vin Diesel led motion collection — which can hit theatres on June 25.

‘Mia is again and a bit extra livid this time round,’ she teased on Friday Might 28.

And in a latest interview with Leisure Weekly’s EW’s Binge: The Quick Saga, she spoke about the opportunity of taking part in her character for years to return.

F9: As she gears up for the discharge of the ninth Quick & Livid installment ‘F9’ Jordana revealed in a latest podcast interview that she’d ‘like to play Mia in her 50s or 60s’; pictured with F9 solid January 2020

‘I believe actresses get higher with age. So I might like to play Mia in her 50s or 60s,’ she shared of wrapping out the franchise.

And all through the course of the interview she referred to Mason as her ‘boyfriend,’ confessing that they had watched her outdated films collectively.

Jordana and the hedge fund CEO first have been noticed placing on an amorous show final July — a number of brief weeks after she and The Purge producer, 52, formally introduced they had known as it quits, at which level she filed for divorce.

However regardless of their summer time announcement, it was reported they had ‘amicably’ cut up earlier in 2020, and Jordana wished new beau Mason a contented one yr anniversary on Might 18 the place she dubbed him ‘the love of [her] life.’

Calling it quits: Brewster and Kind have been married for 13 years and share two youngsters collectively, however although she filed for divorce in July 2020 the pair had reportedly cut up ‘amicably’ earlier within the yr; pictured 2018

‘Love of my life’: Regardless of solely submitting for divorce in July, Jordana wished new beau Mason a contented one yr anniversary on Might 18 the place she dubbed him ‘the love of [her] life’; pictured Might 25

All through quarantine the brand new pair have been noticed on frequent outings in Brentwood and Malibu as he has even been seen spending one on one time with her sons.

And although Jordana appeared to maneuver on nearly instantly, not too long ago it was revealed that Kind has a girlfriend of his personal — actress Alexandra Daddario, 35.

The Percy Jackson starlet took to Instagram days in the past to profess her love for her man as she shared a passionate kissing picture. ‘I Love you…”and even that’s an understatement,”‘ she captioned the picture.

Previous to posting a transparent shot of the producer, she had shared a number of cryptic photographs of Kind as early as April 27.