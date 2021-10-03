Jordan’s king leaders accused of assembling secret wealth empire

GAZA CITY – Jordan’s King Abdullah II came under scrutiny on Sunday after a coalition of international news organizations reported that he was using secret offshore accounts to hoard foreign assets and hide his assets. He was one of the world leaders.

King was accused of using shell companies registered in the Caribbean to purchase 15 properties in southeast England, Washington, DC and Malibu, California, collectively worth more than $100 million. The purchase was not illegal, but his exposure prompted double charges. Standards: Jordan’s prime minister, who was appointed by the king, announced an crackdown on corruption in 2020, including targeting citizens who used shell companies to hide their foreign investments.

Jordan’s royal court declined to provide a comment to The New York Times, but King Abdullah’s lawyers told the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which published the report, that his foreign assets were purchased exclusively from his personal fortune. , not with public money.

The claims against King Abdullah were part of a major investigation known as the Pandora Papers, which was conducted by the ICIJ in partnership with more than a dozen international news outlets, including The Washington Post and The Guardian. Based on leaks of nearly 12 million files from 14 offshore companies, the investigation found that King Abdullah was among 35 current and former politicians, as well as more than 300 public officials, who used offshore shell companies to hide their wealth and done to hide. Transfer of that money abroad.