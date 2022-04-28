Jordan’s questioning of Mayorkas about migrants on terror watch list goes off the rails



Republican Jim Jordan was ousted and apparently shocked when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas was asked if 42 illegal immigrants on a terror watch list had been released into the United States.

“The 42 illegal immigrants we encountered at the border are terrorists and are on the no-fly list. Are any of them still in our country,” Jordan, a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, asked the mayor during a Capitol hearing on Thursday.

Jordan was then told his time was up, but Ohio Republicans continued to press Mayerkas to respond.

“This is an important question for this committee,” Jordan continued.

“Congressman, I’ll give you a respectful response …” Mayerkas said as Jordan pressed him. Mayerkas added that “some of them may still be stuck.”

Jordan then cut short due to the expiration of his term and delegate Pramila Jaipal began the speech.

Customs and Border Protection data released this month show that the CBP has arrested more than 40 immigrants on the terror watch list since President Biden took office last year for trying to enter the country illegally.

Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson gave her some time in Jordan during the hearing, allowing her to continue her interrogation line.

“Has any of the 42 illegal immigrants on the terrorist surveillance list or no-fly list at our southwestern border been released to the United States?” He asked.

“As I mentioned earlier, I will provide you with data on the nature of each. I do not know the answer to your question,” he replied.

The response appears to leave Jordan stunned.

“The Secretary of Homeland Security does not know the whereabouts of the 42 people who have come to our southern border illegally, on the no-fly list and on the terrorist watch list. You do not know whether they have been released or not. This is your testimony.”

“It’s amazing,” Jordan concluded.

Mayercas testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, where he was expected to face tough questions about the Biden administration’s plan to lift Title 42, the Trump-era public health order that was used to expel most immigrants at the border. Covid 19 Worldwide.