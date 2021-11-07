Jordyn Woods Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What is Jordyn Woods’ Net Worth?

Jordyn Woods is a model, socialite, singer, and entrepreneur. Jordyn Woods has a net worth of $6 million. She is best known for her role on the eight-part E! reality series “Life of Kylie,” in which she appeared opposite her friend Kylie Jenner. Woods has also achieved recognition for her many videos on YouTube and her multiple business ventures in the fashion world. As of this writing she has more than 12 million followers on Instagram.

In 2018 Woods released her street style activewear line SECNDNTURE. She has also partnered with Kylie Jenner on a beauty collection. In February 2019 it was reported that Khloe Kardashian had broken up with Tristan Thompson after he had allegedly been caught cheating with Jordyn. In the aftermath Woods reportedly was ordered to move out of Kylie’s house and was cut off as a friend. On February 25, 2019 the Kardashian family effectively cut all business ties with Jordyn, removing her as a model on several of their fashion sites and cutting off her joint makeup project with Kylie. Jordyn also reportedly lost security clearance at Kylie’s gated community.

Early Life and Beginnings in Modeling

Jordyn Woods was born on September 23, 1997 in Los Angeles, California to Elizabeth, a talent and brand manager, and John, a former sound engineer. She has two siblings named John Jr. and Jodie. Raised in Oak Park in Ventura County, Woods was one of only two black girls at her predominantly white school. Early on, her parents divorced, leading to frequent moves by the family. At the age of 13, Woods eventually decided to be homeschooled when her family settled in Calabasas. Her father later passed away when she was 19.

In 2015, Woods signed with modeling and talent agency Wilhelmina after an agent discovered her on Instagram. The next year, she walked her first runway in the Christian Siriano and Lane Bryant fashion show. From 2016 to 2019, Woods modeled for Khloé Kardashian’s clothing company Good American. In 2017, she walked her first show at New York Fashion Week.

Television Career

Woods made her television debut in 2015 on reality television series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”; she went on to make multiple guest appearances on the show through 2019. During this time, Woods also costarred on the 2017 eight-part reality show “Life of Kylie.” On the show, she starred alongside her friend Kylie Jenner, who talked about her life and her line of makeup. The series focused on Jenner as she balanced her personal life with her business, and featured appearances by Tokyo Stylez and Ariel Tejada. In one episode, Woods and Jenner had a “friendship ceremony” in Peru during which they officially sealed their friendship.

In 2019, Woods appeared on the talk show “Red Table Talk,” hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The same year, she served as a celebrity guest on the game show “Hip Hop Squares,” part of the “Hollywood Squares” franchise. In 2020, Woods participated as a contestant on the third season of the reality singing competition series “The Masked Singer,” competing as the character of Kangaroo. Beyond reality television, Woods had a guest-starring role in an episode of the ABC sitcom “Grown-ish.” She played Dee, a college student contemplating suicide. In 2002, Woods had a leading role in the BET+ film “Trigger.”

Business Ventures

On the business side of things, Woods is heavily involved in fashion and cosmetics. In August of 2018, she launched her own activewear line called SECNDNTURE, which provides clothes for people of all body sizes. The next month, she collaborated with her friend Kylie Jenner to launch the Kyle x Jordyn collection as part of Kyle Cosmetics. In 2019, Woods launched another clothing line in partnership with the UK-based fashion retailer Boohoo.com. The same year, she started a hair extensions line with Easilocks.

Among her other endeavors, Woods appeared on the cover of the July 2019 issue of Cosmopolitan UK. That same month, she starred in a music video by rapper Rick Ross. In late 2020, Woods partnered with the fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing to launch the Quarantine Collection. She also started the fitness company FRSTPLACE.

Personal Life and Real Estate



Until February of 2019, Woods lived with her best friend Kylie Jenner, and also helped to take care of her daughter, Stormi Webster. The two later had a falling out when Jenner was having an affair with NBA player Tristan Thompson. In May of 2020, Woods started dating Karl-Anthony Towns.

After getting allegedly kicked out of Jenner’s home in the midst of Jenner’s controversial tryst, Woods moved into a rented house in Los Angeles in 2020. The abode features multiple bedrooms, a cutting-edge kitchen, an arcade room, and floor-length glass doors that show off a sweeping view of the mountains outside.