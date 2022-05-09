Jorge Alfaro mashes pinch-hit 3-run homer in 9th for Padres win



Jorge Alfaro hit a pinch-hit three-run home run to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 win over his former team Miami Marlins on Sunday with two outs in the ninth.

Alfaro Cole went deep into the center field on the first pitch from Salsa (0-1), sent Petco Park into a frenzy and called him to a screen. He was bought from Marlins in December for cash.

By the ninth, it appears that the Padres are heading for a second drawn shutout. But Trent Grisham and CJ Abrams put Alfaro in front, who threw his bat to one side and brushed one hand across the “paddress” on the front of his jersey before starting his trot. This was his second Homer.

Jazz Chisholm has made a home for the Marlins, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

Manny Machado has extended his on-base streak to 18 games, but neither he nor Eric Hosmer – two of baseball’s best hitters this season – have been able to give the Padres a big push.

Rogers got Hosmer to pop up with two runners to finish both the third and fifth innings. After Kim Ha-seong hit a fly ball on the warning track in the left-field corner and turned on the runner for the fifth out, Machado drives a ball down the line which is a curved foul and single before Hosmar pops up.

Machado was batting .381 and Hosmer was coming .355. The next best Padres batted regularly were .238, and four below .200.

Rogers held San Diego to five hits in five innings while three strike outs and two walks.

San Diego’s Joe Musgrove threw a season-high 108 pitch in seven powerful innings. He held the Marlins to two runs and five hits while striking out eight and walking one. Robert Suarez (2-1) won for Padres, worked two innings with a strikeout and no hits.

Instructor’s room

Marlins: LHP Richard Blair has been placed on the injured (undisclosed) and the INF has selected Eric Gonzalez from Jacksonville in Triple.

Coming next

MARLINS: RHP Alyssa Hernandez (2-1, 6.66) will open the opening match of a three-game series in Arizona on Monday night, which will take on RHP Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 4.12).

Padres: Rookie LHP Mackenzie Gore (2-0, 1.71) will open Monday night in the opening match of the three-game home series against RHP Kyle Hendrix (1-3, 5.64) and the Chicago Cubs.